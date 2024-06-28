Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on June 29 and 30

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curated list of the best of music, comedy, fashion, and food events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Gold Floral Texture Art - Desi Art Studio

When: June 30 | 3.00 PM

Where: Candies, Mumbai

Cost: Rs 1,600

Desi Art Studio invites participants to a Gold Floral Texture art workshop, perfect for a creative and relaxing afternoon with friends, family, or colleagues. No prior painting experience is needed as the artist will guide everyone through each step. Attendees will leave with a unique piece of art to display or gift, with all materials provided. The event includes opportunities to socialise and one complimentary beverage.

Tickets are available on Insider.in.

Umbrella Doodling Workshop

When: June 29 | 2.00 PM - July 6 |4.00 PM

Where: Marks & Spencer, Mumbai

Cost: Rs 649 onwards

We-Learn Art Studio's Umbrella Doodling Workshop is designed for art enthusiasts aged 10 and above. Participants will be able to transform plain umbrellas into vibrant masterpieces under the guidance of seasoned artists. Attendees need to bring their own non-black umbrella. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged for this creative and interactive event.

Tickets are available on Insider.in.

Delhi

Prabh Deep

When: June 29 | 8.30 PM onwards

Where: The Piano Man New Delhi (Eldeco Centre), Delhi

Cost: Rs 1,179 onwards

Prabh Deep, a trailblazing creative visionary in India's cultural scene, is known for his innovative music that diverges from mainstream Indian independent styles. His critically acclaimed projects like Class-Sikh, K I N G, Tabia, and Bhram showcase forward-thinking narratives and sonic production. These works have earned him recognition on prestigious international platforms such as Boiler Room, Apple Music, and Lollapalooza.

Tickets are available on Insider.in.

Creating Art from Sand

When: June 29 | 2 PM – 6 PM - June 30 |10 AM- 2 PM

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Cost: Rs 500

Ruchin Soni facilitates the two-day sand castling workshop. An accomplished art educator with degrees in fine arts from Maharaja Sayaji Rao University, is renowned for his innovative teaching and projects. He has exhibited internationally, led workshops at prominent institutions, and participated in major mural projects across India, including Patna Junction, Tirupati Smart City, and a mural of Pandit Birju Maharaj in Delhi.

Tickets are available on Insider.in.

Bengaluru

Frame it for Life!

When: June 29 | 9 AM - June 30 | 11 PM

Where: Urban Solace

Cost: Rs 2,780

Bangalore’s First Pet-Friendly Café invites guests to enjoy a delicious breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Patrons can indulge in great food and wine while receiving a signature photo frame for a special photograph with their four-legged family member, capturing a moment to be cherished forever.

Tickets are available on Insider.in.

Punchliners Comedy Show Ft. Maheep Singh in Bengaluru

When: June 30 | 4.00 PM

Where: Just BLR

Cost: Rs 399

Attendees can enjoy an evening of laughter with Maheep Singh live at Just BLR, Brigade Road. Book tickets to skip the queue and experience comedy that's sure to tickle your funny bone. A fully redeemable F&B cover worth Rs 499 is required at venue entry.

Tickets are available on Insider.in.

Hyderabad

Sketching workshop by Sakshi Sharma

When: June 30 | 4 .00 PM

Where: Alignjoy by Padmaja Penmetsa, Film Nagar

Cost: Rs 1,550

Join the exploration of self-expression through sketching at this event, where every stroke is a journey into life's details. Discover the beauty of each sketch as it unfolds, capturing preliminary ideas and artistic visions. This event will celebrate the artistic process, from rough drawings to creative pieces with inherent merit.

Tickets are available on Insider.in.

Sasha Live at Xora

When: June 30 | 4 .00 PM

Where: Xora Bar and Kitchen

Cost: Rs 1499

Experience a unique Pottery Workshop at Makau for a one-of-a-kind fun-filled Sunday. Learn the art of pottery through hand-building and immerse yourself in the best vibe in town.

The ticket includes the workshop and a complimentary cocktail or mocktail, making it an artsy weekend.

Tickets are available on Insider.in.

Chennai

Business Sketchnote International Masterclass

When: June 30 | 10.00 AM

Where: Pink Lotus

Cost: Rs 6,950 onwards

Join the Business Sketchnotes Certification Masterclass in Chennai and learn European business communication through visual drawings. Designed for managers, teams, entrepreneurs, coaches, and educators, this full-day masterclass is led by a master trainer from the Netherlands. Gain practical skills in transforming complex ideas into clear visual notes, regardless of your previous drawing experience.

Tickets are available on Insider.in.

TGID - To Groove is Divine

When: June 29 | 7.00 PM

Where: Medai -The Stage, Alwarpet

Cost: Rs 499

Witness TGID, a solo performance by musician-producer Sumesh Narayanan, featuring a dynamic blend of live percussion, pre-produced tracks, and live-looping. With a programmed light show enhancing the experience, Sumesh will showcase his versatility with a hybrid percussion setup, including his signature groove on the cajon and mridangam. Experience genres from classical to experimental in a performance that promises lasting impact.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Kolkata

Bewafa Boy Jugni Live

When: June 29 | 9.00 PM - June 30 | 4.00 AM

Where: LITT Experience

Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards

Experience BEWAFA BOY and JUGNI taking the console for the first time in Kolkata, featuring DJs KICHCH, SAM and XIVAM at LITT. Don't miss this electrifying event filled with incredible music and energy.

Tickets are available on Insider.in.

Divine Time Tour

When: June 29 | 9.00 PM

Where: JW Marriott Hotel

Cost: Rs 999

Kolkata is set to host India’s iconic rapper, DIVINE, on his DIVINE Time Tour. Known for hits like 'Kaam 25', 'Baazigar', '3:59 AM', and 'Azadi', DIVINE will perform live on June 29, 2024. The event, organised by ESPOUSAL Events, promises an engaging night with a lineup of his popular tracks.

Tickets are available on Insider.in.