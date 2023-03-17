Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Bollyboom Guru Randhawa India Tour

When: March 18 | 7 PM Onwards

Where: Nesco

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Looking for an unmatched concert experience? Then don’t miss out a performance by captivating entertainer Guru Randhawa.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Vibin Festival

When: March 17- 18

Where: MMRDA Grounds

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

The OG festival is around the corner. Show up with your gang, flex your drips and get movin’, groovin', and vibin’ to some sick beats with lip-smacking food, immaculate art and fashion displays, and high-octane gaming zones to match.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Wench Film Festival

When: March 17 | 5PM - March 19 | 10PM

Where: Harkat Studios

Cost: Rs 399 onwards

This film festival will showcase films inclusive of BIWOC, LGBTQ+ women, and non-binary filmmakers.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

HGStreet

When: March 18 | 10PM - March 19 | 1AM

Where: antiSOCIAL

Cost: Rs 999

Get your passes for #HGStreet, which is at the intersection of creativity, music, art and design, fashion, film and photography, technology, sneakers and street culture, sports, education, culinary innovation, and more.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Delhi

Arijit Singh - One Night Only Tour

When: March 18 | Gates Open: 5PM | 6:30PM Onwards

Where: JLN Stadium Gate No. 2

Cost: Rs 6000 onwards

If you're looking for an experience, an emotion, a feeling, and a premium experience that you would not want to miss, practice the lyrics to your favorite Arijit songs and come sing along for a once-in-a-lifetime, One Night Only experience!

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Who gives a shit ft. Jeeveshu Ahluwalia

When: March 19 | 5 PM Onwards

Where: The DOT Stage at Daddy of Tastes

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Get ready for an evening of laughter as Jeeveshu Ahluwalia takes the stage. Gather your friends for an unforgettable evening of entertainment and fun.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Bengaluru

Encore Experience presents HIDDEN EMPIRE

When: March 17 | 6PM - March 18 | 1AM Onwards

Where: F Superclub

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

The duo consists of Branko and Niklas, who have been pushing the boundaries of electronic music and are ready to groove on the stage.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Tribute to AR Rahman ft. The Jukebox Project

When: March 18 | 9 PM Onwards

Where: Hard Rock Cafe

Cost: Rs 750 onwards

Looking for something to do this Saturday? Head on over to Hard Rock Cafe to experience a night you’ll never forget! Witness a stellar performance by a multi-genre band that will be taking over the stage and paying tribute to AR Rahman's tunes.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Hyderabad

FLEA & OAK at Heart Cup Coffee

When: March 18 | 3PM - March 19 | 12AM

Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet

Cost: Rs 249 onwards

Experience shopping, food stalls, drinks, fashion, and many more things at this flea market.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Space Cadet by Varun Thakur

When: March 19 | 8 PM Onwards

Where: Bhaskara Auditorium

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Come here and witness an hour full of the most hilarious stories, impersonations, and observations from Varun’s life.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Chennai

Wings Of Love

When: March 19 | 7 PM Onwards

Where: Nehru Indoor Stadium

Cost: Rs 1000 onwards

Get Ready for a soul-touching experience of SUFI music and enjoy a phenomenal night filled with songs and the sensational voice of AR. Rahman and other talented singers!

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Anand Rathnam Live

When: March 19 | 7PM Onwards

Where: SOS - Same Old Story

Cost: Rs 299 onwards

Come and catch Anand Rathnam a civil engineer turned stand up comedian, whose comedy can be best described as observational and opinionated, mostly drawn from his life.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Kolkata

Banglay Bolchi - A Standup Comedy Show

When: March 19 | 6 PM onwards

Where: Topcat Retired Comedy Club

Cost: Rs 149 onwards

Two comedians trying out their fresh material, Shiladitya has a story to tell about his painful life and will give you a chance to laugh at it, while on the other hand Sarnajit will draw upon the world around us for his jokes. Watch them perform live and be a part of their comedic journey.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.