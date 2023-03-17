Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on March 18 and 19
March 17, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 17 2023 08:03:50 GMT+0000
- +0
- +0
Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
Mumbai
Bollyboom Guru Randhawa India Tour
When: March 18 | 7 PM Onwards
Where: Nesco
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
Looking for an unmatched concert experience? Then don’t miss out a performance by captivating entertainer Guru Randhawa.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Vibin Festival
When: March 17- 18
Where: MMRDA Grounds
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
The OG festival is around the corner. Show up with your gang, flex your drips and get movin’, groovin', and vibin’ to some sick beats with lip-smacking food, immaculate art and fashion displays, and high-octane gaming zones to match.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Wench Film Festival
When: March 17 | 5PM - March 19 | 10PM
Where: Harkat Studios
Cost: Rs 399 onwards
This film festival will showcase films inclusive of BIWOC, LGBTQ+ women, and non-binary filmmakers.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
HGStreet
When: March 18 | 10PM - March 19 | 1AM
Where: antiSOCIAL
Cost: Rs 999
Get your passes for #HGStreet, which is at the intersection of creativity, music, art and design, fashion, film and photography, technology, sneakers and street culture, sports, education, culinary innovation, and more.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Delhi
Arijit Singh - One Night Only Tour
When: March 18 | Gates Open: 5PM | 6:30PM Onwards
Where: JLN Stadium Gate No. 2
Cost: Rs 6000 onwards
If you're looking for an experience, an emotion, a feeling, and a premium experience that you would not want to miss, practice the lyrics to your favorite Arijit songs and come sing along for a once-in-a-lifetime, One Night Only experience!
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Who gives a shit ft. Jeeveshu Ahluwalia
When: March 19 | 5 PM Onwards
Where: The DOT Stage at Daddy of Tastes
Cost: Rs 999 onwards
Get ready for an evening of laughter as Jeeveshu Ahluwalia takes the stage. Gather your friends for an unforgettable evening of entertainment and fun.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Bengaluru
Encore Experience presents HIDDEN EMPIRE
When: March 17 | 6PM - March 18 | 1AM Onwards
Where: F Superclub
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
The duo consists of Branko and Niklas, who have been pushing the boundaries of electronic music and are ready to groove on the stage.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Tribute to AR Rahman ft. The Jukebox Project
When: March 18 | 9 PM Onwards
Where: Hard Rock Cafe
Cost: Rs 750 onwards
Looking for something to do this Saturday? Head on over to Hard Rock Cafe to experience a night you’ll never forget! Witness a stellar performance by a multi-genre band that will be taking over the stage and paying tribute to AR Rahman's tunes.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Hyderabad
FLEA & OAK at Heart Cup Coffee
When: March 18 | 3PM - March 19 | 12AM
Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet
Cost: Rs 249 onwards
Experience shopping, food stalls, drinks, fashion, and many more things at this flea market.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Space Cadet by Varun Thakur
When: March 19 | 8 PM Onwards
Where: Bhaskara Auditorium
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
Come here and witness an hour full of the most hilarious stories, impersonations, and observations from Varun’s life.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Chennai
Wings Of Love
When: March 19 | 7 PM Onwards
Where: Nehru Indoor Stadium
Cost: Rs 1000 onwards
Get Ready for a soul-touching experience of SUFI music and enjoy a phenomenal night filled with songs and the sensational voice of AR. Rahman and other talented singers!
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Anand Rathnam Live
When: March 19 | 7PM Onwards
Where: SOS - Same Old Story
Cost: Rs 299 onwards
Come and catch Anand Rathnam a civil engineer turned stand up comedian, whose comedy can be best described as observational and opinionated, mostly drawn from his life.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Kolkata
Banglay Bolchi - A Standup Comedy Show
When: March 19 | 6 PM onwards
Where: Topcat Retired Comedy Club
Cost: Rs 149 onwards
Two comedians trying out their fresh material, Shiladitya has a story to tell about his painful life and will give you a chance to laugh at it, while on the other hand Sarnajit will draw upon the world around us for his jokes. Watch them perform live and be a part of their comedic journey.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
- +0
- +0