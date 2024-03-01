Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on March 2 and 3

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

SANAM Band Live Concert

When: March 2 | 6.30 PM onwards

Where: Courtyard

Cost: Rs 1,999 onwards

SANAM, a band featuring four pop stars, is set to tour India, performing hits like Kya Hua Tera Wada, Aur Iss Dil Mein, Gulabi Aankhen, and Lag Jaa Gale. The group, consisting of Sanam Puri, Samar Puri, Venky S, Venkat Subramaniyam, and Keshav Dhanraj, is known for renditions of classic Indian Bollywood songs and original music. In 2016, the band was among India's top 10 independent YouTube channels and won the Best Music Content Creator Award.

Clay Mural on Canvas

When: March 2 | 11:30 AM

Where: Doolally Taproom

Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards

Doolally Taproom is offering a unique workshop designed to unleash artistic talents and provide an enjoyable and enriching experience for both seasoned artists and those exploring their creativity for the first time.

The vibrant atmosphere and one-of-a-kind clay mural will leave participants with a unique and cherished piece of art.

Kanan Gill Experience

When: March 2 | 7:30 PM

Where: Sophia Bhabha Auditorium

Cost: Rs 899 onwards

This is a double bill event featuring Kanan Gill's stand-up comedy show 'OK Bye' and a book experience featuring his novel 'Acts of God'.

The first hour features Kanan's 4th stand-up comedy show, followed by a 20-minute interval for popcorn, lavatories, conspiracy, and gymnastics. The book experience includes readings, discussions, Q&A, and some jokes without pressure.

Delhi

Sunidhi Chauhan Live

When: March 2 | 6 PM Onwards

Where: JLN stadium Gate No. 2

Cost: Rs 1.299 onwards

Get ready to be mesmerised by the powerful voice and dynamic stage presence of Sunidhi Chauhan, a celebrated playback singer who has sung in over 500 movies. Often referred to as ‘the queen of item songs’, she's the voice behind the iconic Bollywood songs Mehboob Mere and Dhoom Machale.

Chauhan is set for her biggest gig to date, and 104.8 Ishq FM is presenting her next Grand Concert, 'The Sunidhi Chauhan Show'. The show promises to be grand in setup, experience, scale, and performance.

Vishal Mishra - PEHLE BHI MAIN India Tour 2024

When: March 2 | 6:30 PM onwards

Where: JLN Stadium

Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards

Vishal Mishra, an Oscar-winning singer and composer, is set to embark on his upcoming India tour. He is known for his chartbuster Bollywood hits like "Pehle Bhi Mein" and "Kaise Hua", as well as his independent singles like "Zihal-e-miskin" and "Manjha".

Saman's Chikankari Exhibition Delhi

When: March 1 | 10 AM - March 2 | 8 PM

Where: India Islamic Culture Centre

Cost: Free

Saman is launching a solo exhibition for summer 2024, showcasing the timeless beauty of Lucknowi chikankari artistry. The exhibition showcases intricate embroidery and delicate craftsmanship, reflecting the rich heritage and cultural significance of Lucknow.

The collection features ethereal fabrics and exquisite designs, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the allure of chikankari and experience summer sophistication.

Bengaluru

Karthik Live

When: March 2 | 5 PM onwards

Where: Manpho Convention Centre

Cost: Rs 1,499 onwards

Prepare to be captivated by the incomparable Karthik as he embarks on a journey to enchant vibrant cities with his meticulously crafted melodies. Renowned as an Indian playback singer, Karthik promises to leave an indelible mark on your heart and memories with his soulful performances.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience as Karthik weaves magic through his music, crafting moments that will last forever in your heart.

Mandala Pen Art Workshop

When: March 2 - 27

Where: Lahe Lahe

Cost: Rs 1,200 onwards

"Mandala Magic: Pen Art Extravaganza" combines creativity and mindfulness. Experience the world of mandala pen art where intricate designs and therapeutic expression inspire the soul. Each stroke represents your inner thoughts and emotions, providing a unique opportunity to explore the therapeutic benefits of artistic creation.

Whether you're a seasoned artist or a beginner, this event offers an unforgettable experience of self-discovery and artistic expression.

Yahya Bootwala Presents Dialoguebaaz

When: March 3 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Mother Tekla Auditorium

Cost: Rs 399 onwards

Join Yahya for an unforgettable evening of poetry and storytelling as he takes you on a journey of love, heartbreaks, success, and failures. His blend of philosophy and humour offers insights into life's complexities and moments of levity. Expect to be moved, entertained, and inspired as Yahya unveils his new material, offering an emotionally rich exploration of the human condition.

Hyderabad

Sunday Soul Sante Hyderabad

When: March 3 | 11 AM onwards

Where: HITEX Exhibition Center

Cost: Rs 200 onwards

Over 220+ stalls will showcase handcrafted merchandise from India, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, and Kozhikode. The event offers home decor pieces and stylish accessories for everyone. Live music from Pineapple Express and DECCAN PROJECT Hyderabad's regional band will serenade your senses.

Taste delectable food from various stalls, offering unique gastronomic adventures. Sante offers something for everyone, whether you're a fan of street food or gourmet delicacies, to satisfy your taste buds.

Hello Saar - A Corporate Theme Standup Show

When: March 2 | 7 PM onwards

Where: The street Drive In

Cost: Rs 399 onwards

Rohit Swain returns with his latest comedy special, "Hello Saar," bringing his wit and humour to the corporate world. Swain presents a hilarious take on the intricacies and absurdities of corporate life, presenting anecdotes, jokes, and insights that resonate with anyone familiar with the corporate environment.

The show promises to entertain audiences with anecdotes, jokes, and insights, making it the ultimate corporate-themed stand-up show.

Oaksmith Live Presents Aastha Gill

When: March 2 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Air live, Gachibowli

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

Bollywood sensation and fashion icon Aastha Gill will be performing a unique live performance, showcasing her chart-topping hits and mesmerising melodies. Expect infectious beats and soulful ballads, delivering an electrifying experience.

Chennai

Darshan Raval

When: March 3 | Gates Open at 5 PM onwards

Where: YMCA Royapettah

Cost: Rs 1,100 onwards

Darshan Raval, an Indian singer, composer, and songwriter, is known for his soulful and romantic voice in languages like Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali. His popular songs and vibrant performances, including hit singles like 'Tera Zikr' and 'Bhula Diya', are sure to captivate fans.

Splendor Of Masters

When: March 2 | 6.30 PM onwards

Where: Music Academy

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

Banyan Tree's Splendor of Masters festival showcases a diverse array of Indian music maestros in unique and enriching combinations. The festival is popular in Mumbai and Bengaluru. This year, it will travel to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai, showcasing a beautiful line-up of artists. The festival is a popular and anticipated event in the Indian music scene.

Building Mindful Heartfulness

When: March 3 | 10 AM onwards

Where: People First Consultants

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

The upcoming sessions in Chennai focus on the 'Mindful Heartful' approach, which involves being present at the moment and connecting with compassion, care, empathy, or listening.

The sessions will focus on deep listening, neutral observation, anchoredness, love, compassion, and care.

They aim to help individuals understand and practice this practice for life, lasting 2.5 hours, and providing a foundation for personal growth and connection.

Kolkata

Beat Bash by Arjun Kanungo

When: March 2 | 7 PM onwards

Where: SAFFRON Dine

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Arjun Kanungo, a multi-talented artist, will be performing electrifyingly on stage. As a singer, actor, and composer, Kanungo is known for his soulful melodies and high-energy beats. His live show promises an unforgettable musical journey for audiences of all ages. Don't miss out on this sensational evening of music and entertainment with Kanungo live on stage.

Pujowalader Gaan Pujo I Fossils & Nagar Baul James

When: March 3 | 5 PM onwards

Where: Netaji Indoor Stadium

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Pujowalader Gaan Pujo I Fossils and Nagar Baul James will perform together in Kolkata for the first time in a long time. The event is part of the Forum for Durgotsab, a pioneer organisation representing the community Durga Puja in Kolkata, Howrah, and Burdwan.

The association represents nearly all community pujas in and around Kolkata, with nearly 500 committees directly associated with the organisation. Witness the magic and celebrate an evening of melody and rock music.

Polite Provocation by Anirban Dasgupta

When: March 2 | 5.30 PM onwards

Where: Topcat Retired Comedy Club

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Anirban Dasgupta, an Indian comedian known for his hit special Take It Easy and cult black comedy series Afsos, is back with his latest special Polite Provocation.

He recently became the first Indian comedian on Just For Laughs Montreal New Faces and Melbourne International Comedy Festival Gala. His wit, comic timing, and astute observation have made him a favourite in various parts of the country, making him a standout performer.

