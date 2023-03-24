Curtain Raiser: here's all you can do on March 25 and 26
No weekend plans yet? YS Life has got you covered. From what to do to where to eat and shop, discover all major events across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata under one umbrella.
Friday March 24, 2023,
4 min Read
Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
Mumbai
Berlin's Human Rights Film Festival
When: March 24 | 6PM - March 26 | 9PM Onwards
Where: Harkat Studios
Cost: Free
A festival about stories from all parts of the world that report in a powerful way on the current state of human rights.
Tickets available for Paytm Insider.
Van Gogh Starry Night Painting Workshop
When: March 26 | 3 PM Onwards
Where: Mango
Cost: Rs 1800 onwards
With its enthralling swirls, intoxicating composition, and enchanting colour palette, discover the artist in you. There can’t be any other way you would want to spend your weekend!
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Linkin Park Tribute - by Nemophilis
When: March 25
Where: Courtyard, Phoenix Palladium
Cost: Rs 599
Prepare yourself for an unforgettable night of your life as Nemophilis pays a three-hour tribute to the voice of a generation.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Delhi
Indulge in Flavours and Food Stories of New Delhi
When: January 13 | 12:01PM - December 31 | 12:01PM
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam
Cost: Rs 7500 onwards
Indulge into the food history of Delhi in this highly detailed food walk, filled with local food and riveting food stories.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Parikrama
When: March 25 | 9PM Onwards
Where: Hard Rock Cafe
Cost: Rs 1000 onwards
Catch Parikrama, a Delhi based rock-and-roll band, deviates from the conventional by bringing together classical Indian instruments like the tabla and flute with more mainstream instruments like guitar and drums.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Bengaluru
Armaan Malik Live Concert
When: March 26 | 7 PM Onwards
Where: Indiranagar Club
Cost: Rs 1500 onwards
Join Armaan Malik on stage for nonstop entertainment and songs that will have you dancing and rocking. Don't forget to get your dancing shoes.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Ritviz "Mimmi Album Launch Tour"
When: March 25 | 5 PM Onwards
Where: Manpho Convention Centre
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
Catch Ritviz live, who does not stick to any rules of a particular genre; his music spans bass, classical, and hip hop. Get your tickets to sing along with him.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Hyderabad
KR$NA - The Dollar Sign India Tour
When: March 25 | 8 PM Onwards
Where: Odeum By Prism
Cost: Rs 999 onwards
Get your party shoes on to experience an unforgettable evening with KR$NA. Are you ready to make some noise?
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Karan Singh Magic
When: March 25 | 6.30 PM
Where: Bhaskara Auditorium
Cost: Rs 499
Karan Singh Magic: Not An Influencer, who knows your deepest, darkest secrets, and he might even hypnotise you along the way. Come prepared.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Chennai
Recharge 2023
When: March 23-25
Where: Rajalakshmi Engineering College
Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards
Be part of the ultimate celebrations with a star-studded lineup of celebrity appearances, including Jonita Gandhi's tantalising melodies, Masala Coffee's foot-tapping beats, and Sunburn Campus 's stage igniting performances.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Hand Pressed Pottery Workshop
When: March 25 | 3PM Onwards
Where: Mount Road Social
Cost: Rs 1500
Get ready for a smashing good time at our pottery workshop! You don't need to be a pro, even beginners can join in on the fun.
Tickets available on Paytm insider.
Juggy Sandhu Live
When: March 26 | 7:30 PM Onwards
Where: Off The Record
Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards
Spend your Sunday evening with some rocking live music performances by this Punjabi munda, Juggy Sandhu. Get your tickets to indulge in his soulful yet exciting Punjabi, Bollywood, and Sufi tracks.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Kolkata
Ujjaini Mukherjee Live
When: March 26 | 9 PM Onwards
Where: Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata
Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards
Join Ujjaini Mukherjee, an Indian playback singer, who is ready to rock the stage.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
MATRIMANIA by Saikiran
When: March 26 | 6 PM Onwards
Where: Topcat Retired Comedy Club
Cost: Rs 499
Catch a show specially curated by, for, and about singles who are under intense pressure to get married. Get passes to enjoy the laughter ride by Saikrian.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Calcutta Cocktail Carnival
When: March 25-27 | 1 AM Onwards
Where: Five Mad Men (5MM)
Cost: Rs 295
Are you ready for something unforgettable where you’ll also get to make your own cocktails and get cocktails? Don't miss this chance to get in on the action.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Edited by Akanksha Sarma