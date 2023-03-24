Curtain Raiser: here's all you can do on March 25 and 26

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Berlin's Human Rights Film Festival

When: March 24 | 6PM - March 26 | 9PM Onwards

Where: Harkat Studios

Cost: Free

A festival about stories from all parts of the world that report in a powerful way on the current state of human rights.

Tickets available for Paytm Insider.

Van Gogh Starry Night Painting Workshop

When: March 26 | 3 PM Onwards

Where: Mango

Cost: Rs 1800 onwards

With its enthralling swirls, intoxicating composition, and enchanting colour palette, discover the artist in you. There can’t be any other way you would want to spend your weekend!

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Linkin Park Tribute - by Nemophilis

When: March 25

Where: Courtyard, Phoenix Palladium

Cost: Rs 599

Prepare yourself for an unforgettable night of your life as Nemophilis pays a three-hour tribute to the voice of a generation.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Delhi

Indulge in Flavours and Food Stories of New Delhi

When: January 13 | 12:01PM - December 31 | 12:01PM

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam

Cost: Rs 7500 onwards

Indulge into the food history of Delhi in this highly detailed food walk, filled with local food and riveting food stories.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Parikrama

When: March 25 | 9PM Onwards

Where: Hard Rock Cafe

Cost: Rs 1000 onwards

Catch Parikrama, a Delhi based rock-and-roll band, deviates from the conventional by bringing together classical Indian instruments like the tabla and flute with more mainstream instruments like guitar and drums.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Bengaluru

Armaan Malik Live Concert

When: March 26 | 7 PM Onwards

Where: Indiranagar Club

Cost: Rs 1500 onwards

Join Armaan Malik on stage for nonstop entertainment and songs that will have you dancing and rocking. Don't forget to get your dancing shoes.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Ritviz "Mimmi Album Launch Tour"

When: March 25 | 5 PM Onwards

Where: Manpho Convention Centre

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Catch Ritviz live, who does not stick to any rules of a particular genre; his music spans bass, classical, and hip hop. Get your tickets to sing along with him.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Hyderabad

KR$NA - The Dollar Sign India Tour

When: March 25 | 8 PM Onwards

Where: Odeum By Prism

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Get your party shoes on to experience an unforgettable evening with KR$NA. Are you ready to make some noise?

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Karan Singh Magic

When: March 25 | 6.30 PM

Where: Bhaskara Auditorium

Cost: Rs 499

Karan Singh Magic: Not An Influencer, who knows your deepest, darkest secrets, and he might even hypnotise you along the way. Come prepared.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Chennai

Recharge 2023

When: March 23-25

Where: Rajalakshmi Engineering College

Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards

Be part of the ultimate celebrations with a star-studded lineup of celebrity appearances, including Jonita Gandhi's tantalising melodies, Masala Coffee's foot-tapping beats, and Sunburn Campus 's stage igniting performances.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Hand Pressed Pottery Workshop

When: March 25 | 3PM Onwards

Where: Mount Road Social

Cost: Rs 1500

Get ready for a smashing good time at our pottery workshop! You don't need to be a pro, even beginners can join in on the fun.

Tickets available on Paytm insider.

Juggy Sandhu Live

When: March 26 | 7:30 PM Onwards

Where: Off The Record

Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards

Spend your Sunday evening with some rocking live music performances by this Punjabi munda, Juggy Sandhu. Get your tickets to indulge in his soulful yet exciting Punjabi, Bollywood, and Sufi tracks.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Kolkata

Ujjaini Mukherjee Live

When: March 26 | 9 PM Onwards

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata

Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards

Join Ujjaini Mukherjee, an Indian playback singer, who is ready to rock the stage.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

MATRIMANIA by Saikiran

When: March 26 | 6 PM Onwards

Where: Topcat Retired Comedy Club

Cost: Rs 499

Catch a show specially curated by, for, and about singles who are under intense pressure to get married. Get passes to enjoy the laughter ride by Saikrian.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Calcutta Cocktail Carnival

When: March 25-27 | 1 AM Onwards

Where: Five Mad Men (5MM)

Cost: Rs 295

Are you ready for something unforgettable where you’ll also get to make your own cocktails and get cocktails? Don't miss this chance to get in on the action.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.