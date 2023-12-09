Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune opens in Bengaluru with an ambitious menu and cosy vibes

Cricketer Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune restaurant in Bengaluru is befittingly located just a stone’s throw away from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The cricket stadium is partially visible, as I sit at a table by the window at this plush restaurant, which opened its doors in the Garden City last month.

This is the restaurant chain’s eighth outlet, after the ones in Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. The restaurant in Bengaluru–with stunning Bohemian decor, spread across three floors–caters to diners of all kinds: couples on a date night, those celebrating a milestone with a group of friends, or families that have gathered for a cosy meal.

One8 Commune, as the name suggests, is all about the community and the idea of togetherness. This philosophy is conveyed through the seating spaces across the restaurant, replete with elaborate sectional sofas.

One8 Commune, Bengaluru; Image courtesy: One8 Commune

Adorning the entrance, on the right, is Kohli’s signature, lit up in neon, inviting people to pose for photos and selfies. The entire restaurant is Instagram-worthy, with decorative chandeliers whose soft light fills up the space with warm ambient light.

Even on a weekday, when I visited the restaurant the place was packed to the hilt, buzzing with patrons keen to get a seat. Some of them were even told to return at a later time.

Kohli enjoys a huge fan following in the city, given his association with the local IPL team–Royal Challengers Bengaluru; so, Bangaloreans’ curiosity and interest in One8 Commune is quite understandable.

A couple of weeks after its launch, YS Life checked out the fare on offer.

Diverse offerings

Kohli’s favourites—inspired by the cricketer's vegetarian lifestyle—are nothing short of brilliant.

The avocado tartare, a vegan take on the French classic, is innovative and refreshing. The avocado is fresh, soft, and buttery—topped with barbecue corn, which gives the dish the much-needed crunch and juiciness. This is a dish worth visiting the restaurant for.

Dim sum at One8Commune; Image courtesy: One8 Commune

Another sixer from the menu is the Mushroom Googly. The dim sums appear like miniature cricket balls—bright, red and filled with a delectable mushroom filling, bound with vegan cheese. It’s heavy in the way dim sum is supposed to be, but without the meat, and juicy enough for a satisfying bite.

Both the dishes come with a small portion size. So if you are in a group of three or four, you may want to double the order.

Steering away from Kohli’s favourites, you come across other standouts such as the Phyllo-wrapped Camambere, from the cheese course.

Squeaky rich cheese awaits you beneath the flaky bits of phyllo pastry, which lend the dish a crunchy and soft quality. The raw papaya salad is a lovely addition to the cheese course–which is usually eaten between a main course and dessert–and cuts across the rich textures of the Camambere cheese.

Then we have the Beirut Hummus. Pillowy, butter-smooth hummus is served with crunchy lavash and soft pitas—it might be the best hummus I’ve had in the city.

The Bamboo chicken, which appears in the shoot, is served tableside. Despite the lavish presentation, this sadly falls short. The taste is reminiscent of roadside chilli chicken, which is not what one may expect from a fancy fare.

Among the pasta, the coriander pesto pasta is a miss—the coriander is overpowering, and there’s not even a hint of pesto. The sauce is dry, needing some substance to carry the dish through.

The desserts are the ultimate clincher.

The signature Textures of Coconut—reminiscent of the Bounty bar—is noteworthy for its fine fusion of chocolate and coconut. The shell made entirely by hand, using tempered chocolate, is spectacular.

The millefeuille, a classic, is a delight to the palette with its lush cream and flaky pastry.

The Commune Quaff; Image courtesy: One8 Commune

As for the drinks, the Commune Quaff is our top pick. A combination of peach gin, blueberries, and a hint of naruneendi, it makes for an excellent cocktail, with many on my table describing it as a “desi Coca-Cola”. It is an easy pair with the food.

The restaurant also offers classic cocktails that are on par with other beverage offerings in the city, but nothing extraordinary to write home about.

Whether you are a Kohli fan or not, One8 Commune is worth a visit–for its cool views of the stadium, cosy decor, and diverse vegetarian/vegan offerings.

Average price for two (with alcohol): Rs 3,000+. It is currently open for dinners.

Disclaimer: This story has been updated to correct factual and spelling errors.