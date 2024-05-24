Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring to you a curated list of the best of music, comedy, fashion, and food events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

The Jamie Lever Show

When: May 25 | 7.30 PM onwards

Where: St. Andrews Auditorium

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

The 'Jamie Lever Show' is set to bring a hilarious stand-up comedy show to Mumbai. Known for her unique observations and impersonations, Jamie Lever will make her solo debut in the city. With a global tour history, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience filled with laughter and joy.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Papon Live in Concert

When: May 25 | 7.30 PM onwards

Where: Infiniti Malad

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

A singer, composer and multi-instrumentalist, Papon is one of the most sought-after voices in India today. Experience a rendition of some classic, evergreen songs with Papon. Listen to him perform live at an open-air music concert.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Kailash Kher and Kailasa Live

When: May 25 | 6 PM onwards

Where: Jio World Drive

Cost: Rs 1,799 onwards

Padma Shri Kailash Kher is an Indian music composer and singer known for his unique blend of Indian folk and Sufi music. His soulful voice and distinct musical approach have earned him widespread acclaim. His most famous songs include "Chand Sifarish," "Sayyian," and "Allah Ke Bande."

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

RC Big Bold Carnival Ft. Nucleya and Jasleen Royal

When: May 26 | 4.30 PM onwards

Where: Sapphire BallRoom

Cost: Rs 1,099 onwards

Experience an unforgettable carnival with Jasleen Royal's mesmerising melodies, indulge in culinary delights, enjoy exotic cocktails, and enjoy games and interactive zones.

The excitement doesn't stop there; an electrifying afterparty with Nucleya, supported by Skipster, will pump up the heat for a fantastic night of fun and music.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Swarathma India Tour

When: May 25 | Gates open 6:30 PM I Event starts 7:30 PM

Where: Phoenix Marketcity

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Swarathma, a legendary folk-rock band, is launching the Raushan India Tour to celebrate their new album, Raushan, with clean energy-powered music. The band's 20-year journey will be showcased through live AI collaborations, interactive showcases, and cross-cultural music.

The tour will feature songs from the new album and classic favourites, aiming to evoke memories in listeners.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Delhi

Pannu Yaar! Standup Comedy Show by Gurleen Pannu

When: May 26

Where: The Laugh Store

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Pannu’s friendly attitude, observational humour, and personal anecdotes will get you in a fit of breathless laughter. She presents them in a manner that reeks of wit and hilarity.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

BANKAI BEATS

When: May 26 | 12 PM onwards

Where: Time Machine

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Bankai Beats is a unique event in Delhi-NCR, combining anime, music, and rhythm. DJs spin beats inspired by anime, creating an immersive atmosphere. The event also includes a cosplay competition and mixers for new friends.

The ultimate anime experience is a unique blend of passion, artistry, and music, offering an unforgettable experience and a chance to embark on the next chapter of our anime journey.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Cocktail Masterclass

When: May 26 | 5 PM onwards

Where: Houz Cafe Bar

Cost: Rs 1,749

Join Bacardi's Mixologist for an unforgettable cocktail-making masterclass featuring three gin-based cocktails, including Bombay Sapphire. The session includes mixers, equipment, and food including pizzas, fries, and popcorn.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Bengaluru

Timless Ghazals by Padmashri Anup Jalota

When: May 25 | 7.02 PM onwards

Where: Fan Park

Cost: Rs 749 onwards

Padma Shri Anup Jalota, a renowned ghazal and bhajan singer, is known for his grace and finesse. His captivating voice and profound musical talent have captivated audiences with his soulful renditions. Don't miss his live performance and be a part of this memorable event.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Shiamak`s Summer Funk 2024

When: May 26 | 11.30 AM onwards

Where: Dr Ambedkar Bhavan

Cost: Rs 700 onwards

Shiamak Davar's Winter Funk Show 2023 features students aged 4-84 showcasing various dance styles, embodying the academy's motto 'Have Feet Will Dance'. Shiamak empowers hundreds of students annually through dance, providing them with a platform to perform on stage and feel like stars.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Madhubani Painting Workshop

When: May 24-26

Where: SmallWorld

Cost: Rs 1,199 onwards

This workshop offers a unique opportunity to explore the vibrant world of Madhubani painting, a centuries-old art form from the Mithila region of Bihar, India. Known for its colourful narratives and intricate patterns, Madhubani painting is not just an artistic endeavour but also a gateway to India's rich cultural heritage.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Hyderabad

Armaan Malik Live

When: May 25 | 4 PM onwards

Where: Boulder Hills

Cost: Rs 1,299 onwards

Serrano Entertainment is presenting the largest musical event of 2024, featuring Armaan Malik and Rahul Sipligunj. Malik will perform chart-topping hits live, while Sipligunj will add his unique flair.

The event promises unforgettable performances and magical moments, making it an unforgettable musical celebration.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Telugu Indie Ft. Alluri, Damini & MM Collective

When: May 26 | 8 PM onwards

Where: The Moonshine Project

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Moonshine's EXT is launching the first-ever indie event in Hyderabad, showcasing Telugu indie music and providing a platform for emerging artists. This event aims to foster a vibrant and flourishing music scene in the city.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Chennai

Nenjodu Kalanthidu

When: May 26 | 7 PM onwards

Where: IDAM

Cost: Rs 299 onwards

Experience the ultimate celebration of music at IDAM - The art and cultural space, where you can unleash your inner singer and harmonise to your favourite tunes with friends and family. Get your tickets for an unforgettable evening of laughter, joy, and a chorus of voices in perfect harmony.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

TATA IPL 2024 - Final | Chennai

When: May 26 | 7:30 PM

Where: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium

Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards

Chennai is set to host the TATA IPL 2024 Final, India's most anticipated cricket event. The MA Chidambaram Stadium, known for its rich history and electric atmosphere, will host the two best teams of the season in a thrilling contest for supremacy and the coveted TATA IPL crown. Attendees can be more than just spectators; they can also be the energy that fuels the champions and intimidates the challengers.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

CAPRICIO

When: May 25 | 9 PM onwards

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Chennai

Cost: Rs 2,499 onwards

Join the classical fusion band, Capriccio, Chennai for a regional Live Band Night. Known for their captivating performances and sold-out shows, Capricio promises an unforgettable experience with their soulful renditions and innovative approach to fusion music. Bring your friends and enthusiasm for an extraordinary night filled with anticipation and melodic wonder.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Kolkata

Mame Khan Live

When: May 25 | 8 PM onwards

Where: Roots

Cost: Rs 1,499 onwards

Experience Rajasthan's Vibes with Mame Khan's Folk Sufi Music at Roots, Kolkata. This sublime experience features theme-based music, dance performances, delicacies, and Sufi-themed cocktails. Mame Khan, a renowned Sufi Artist, specialises in cult favourite Sufi, Hindi Rock, and Bollywood music, making it a must-see event for music lovers.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Udaan

When: May 25 | 5.30 PM onwards

Where: GD Birla Sabhaghar

Cost: Rs 99 onwards

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Sanskrit Sagar are presenting a show called ‘Udaan’, featuring three captivating performances by six national sensations of Indian classical instrumental music, a rare opportunity to witness these globally popular young maestros on stage.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

The Caldera Beer Festival

When: May 17 | 11:45 AM - June 30 | 11:45 PM

Where: Le Coffee Creme (All Day Cafe & Bar)

Cost: Rs 99 onwards

The Beer Festival at Le Coffee Creme Cafe in Kolkata is a celebration of the diverse world of beers, featuring local and international brands. The cafe transforms into a beer hub with special promotions and activities. Visitors can enjoy an extensive selection of beers, whiskey, vodka, rum, cocktails, and shots at attractive prices.

Live music performances are available every Friday and Saturday, and food pairings are curated to complement different beers.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.