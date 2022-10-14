Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction and make the most of their weekends. It brings to you a curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. This week we also have some special mentions!





Here's what you can do this weekend:

Bengaluru

Nabil Khan, Winner of India's Championship of Cosplay 2016 | Source: Comic Con India

Comic Con India- Annual Cosplay Workshop

When: October 15, 2 PM- 5 PM

Where: Vapour, Indiranagar

Cost: Free entry

Bayalu Naataka- Street Theatre Workshop

When: October 15, 9 AM- 4 PM

Where: Bangalore Creative Circus, 12/2 Yeshwantpur

Cost: Rs 1,000 (lunch included)

3some- Short Plays by Prithesh Bhandary

When: October 15-16, 6 PM

Where: Artkhoj, JP Nagar

Cost: Rs 249

White Noise

When: October 15-17, 1 PM- 7 30 PM

Where: Svasa Homes, Basavanagudi

Cost: NA (RSVP here)

Delhi

Book launch: WE Mean Business

When: October 15, 11 30 AM- 1 PM

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House

Cost: NA

India Art Festival

When: October 14-16, 11 AM- 8 PM

Where: Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg

Cost: NA

Cocktail Week

When: October 14-16, 2 PM- 12 AM

Where: M3M 65th Avenue, Gurugram

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Supermoon ft B Praak

When: October 15, 6 PM

Where: Airia Mall, Gurugram

Cost: Rs 799 onwards

Chennai

Source: Twitter

The Yellow Diary

When: October 16, 5 30 PM

Where: Dank Restobar, T Nagar

Cost: Rs 999

Forgotten Foods

When: October 16, 10 30 AM

Where: Akshayakalpa Farm, Pooriyambakkam

Cost: Rs 500

Suta Bazaar

When: October 14-16, 11 AM- 8 PM

Where: Humming Room, Thousand Lights

Cost: Free

Hyderabad

Kulture Karavan- folk music and culture

When: October 15, 7 PM

Where: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Sip and Paint

When: October 16, 12 PM- 2 PM

Where: Tabula Rasa- The Bar, Jubilee Hills

Cost: Rs 1,800 onwards

The Yellow Diary

When: October 15, 8 PM

Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet

Cost: Rs 499

Fleagram: Fashion, Food, Fun

When: October 16, 10 AM- 11 PM

Where: N Convention, Madhapur

Cost: Rs 300

Underground Sunday with Amelie Lens

When: October 16, 5 PM- 10 PM

Where: Prism Club & Kitchen, Gowlidoddy

Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards

Kolkata

One Scale Up Music Festival

When: October 15, 7 PM- 2 AM

Where: Westside Pavillion, Salt Lake Bypass

Cost: Rs 1,499 onwards

Parekh & Singh: The Night is Clear Tour

When: October 14-15

Where: Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club, Kalighat

Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards

Cactus Live

When: October 16, 8 30 PM

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Park Street

Cost: Rs 750

Special mentions

Source: Twitter

BTS Concert

ARMY!!! Are you ready for the Busan concert?

South Korean K-pop band BTS is all set to rock the stage at the World Expo 2030 Busan Korea Concert on October 15 at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium. The concert, dubbed as Yet To Come in Busan, is held to create the buzz around the World Expo that South Korea expects to host in the city in 2030.

BTS members - RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - are also the brand ambassadors for the Expo. They are set to appear at the concert - free for all fans - which can be watched live online on Weverse - Hybe Label's online platform for fans globally.

Detailed information is available on the platform for global fans to login and watch the concert, set to start around 2:30 PM IST.

ASEAN- India Artists’ Camp 2022

Marking the 30 years of ASEAN-India ties, the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with Seher has organised the ASEAN-India Artists’ Camp: Oceans of Connectivity, in Udaipur. The camp will be showcasing artwork by 20 artists from across 10 ASEAN countries and India.





When: October 11-19

Where: Taj Aravali Resorts, Udaipur

Cost: NA





(With inputs from Suman Singh)