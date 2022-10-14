Menu
Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on October 15 and 16

By Debolina Biswas
October 14, 2022, Updated on : Sat Oct 15 2022 05:55:10 GMT+0000
Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on October 15 and 16
No weekend plans yet? YS Life has got you covered. From what to do, where to eat and shop, discover all major events across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata under one umbrella.
Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction and make the most of their weekends. It brings to you a curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. This week we also have some special mentions! 


Here's what you can do this weekend:

Bengaluru 

Comic Con India

Nabil Khan, Winner of India's Championship of Cosplay 2016 | Source: Comic Con India

Comic Con India- Annual Cosplay Workshop

When: October 15, 2 PM- 5 PM

Where: Vapour, Indiranagar

Cost: Free entry

Bayalu Naataka- Street Theatre Workshop 

When: October 15, 9 AM- 4 PM 

Where: Bangalore Creative Circus, 12/2 Yeshwantpur 

Cost: Rs 1,000 (lunch included) 

3some- Short Plays by Prithesh Bhandary 

When: October 15-16, 6 PM 

Where: Artkhoj, JP Nagar 

Cost: Rs 249 

White Noise 

When: October 15-17, 1 PM- 7 30 PM 

Where: Svasa Homes, Basavanagudi 

Cost: NA (RSVP here

Delhi 

We Mean Business

Book launch: WE Mean Business

When: October 15, 11 30 AM- 1 PM 

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House  

Cost: NA 

India Art Festival 

When: October 14-16, 11 AM- 8 PM

Where: Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg

Cost: NA

Cocktail Week

When: October 14-16, 2 PM- 12 AM 

Where: M3M 65th Avenue, Gurugram  

Cost: Rs 499 onwards 

Supermoon ft B Praak 

When: October 15, 6 PM 

Where: Airia Mall, Gurugram 

Cost: Rs 799 onwards 

Chennai 

The Yellow Diary

Source: Twitter

The Yellow Diary 

When: October 16, 5 30 PM 

Where: Dank Restobar, T Nagar  

Cost: Rs 999

Forgotten Foods 

When: October 16, 10 30 AM 

Where: Akshayakalpa Farm, Pooriyambakkam 

Cost: Rs 500  

Suta Bazaar 

When: October 14-16, 11 AM- 8 PM 

Where: Humming Room, Thousand Lights 

Cost: Free 

Hyderabad 

Concert

Kulture Karavan- folk music and culture 

When: October 15, 7 PM  

Where: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre 

Cost: Rs 999 onwards 

Sip and Paint 

When: October 16, 12 PM- 2 PM 

Where: Tabula Rasa- The Bar, Jubilee Hills  

Cost: Rs 1,800 onwards 

The Yellow Diary 

When: October 15, 8 PM  

Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet

Cost: Rs 499 

Fleagram: Fashion, Food, Fun 

When: October 16, 10 AM- 11 PM 

Where: N Convention, Madhapur 

Cost: Rs 300 

Underground Sunday with Amelie Lens

When: October 16, 5 PM- 10 PM

Where: Prism Club & Kitchen, Gowlidoddy  

Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards 

Kolkata 

One Scale Up Music Festival 

When: October 15, 7 PM- 2 AM 

Where: Westside Pavillion, Salt Lake Bypass 

Cost: Rs 1,499 onwards 

Parekh & Singh: The Night is Clear Tour 

When: October 14-15

Where: Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club, Kalighat  

Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards 

Cactus Live 

When: October 16, 8 30 PM 

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Park Street 

Cost: Rs 750 

Special mentions

BTS

Source: Twitter

BTS Concert 

ARMY!!! Are you ready for the Busan concert?

 

South Korean K-pop band BTS is all set to rock the stage at the World Expo 2030 Busan Korea Concert on October 15 at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium. The concert, dubbed as Yet To Come in Busan, is held to create the buzz around the World Expo that South Korea expects to host in the city in 2030.

 

BTS members - RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - are also the brand ambassadors for the Expo. They are set to appear at the concert - free for all fans - which can be watched live online on Weverse - Hybe Label's online platform for fans globally. 

 

Detailed information is available on the platform for global fans to login and watch the concert, set to start around 2:30 PM IST.

ASEAN- India Artists’ Camp 2022 

Marking the 30 years of ASEAN-India ties, the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with Seher has organised the ASEAN-India Artists’ Camp: Oceans of Connectivity, in Udaipur. The camp will be showcasing artwork by 20 artists from across 10 ASEAN countries and India. 


When: October 11-19

Where: Taj Aravali Resorts, Udaipur 

Cost: NA


(With inputs from Suman Singh)

