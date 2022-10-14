Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on October 15 and 16
October 14, 2022, Updated on : Sat Oct 15 2022 05:55:10 GMT+0000
Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction and make the most of their weekends. It brings to you a curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. This week we also have some special mentions!
Here's what you can do this weekend:
Bengaluru
Comic Con India- Annual Cosplay Workshop
When: October 15, 2 PM- 5 PM
Where: Vapour, Indiranagar
Cost: Free entry
Bayalu Naataka- Street Theatre Workshop
When: October 15, 9 AM- 4 PM
Where: Bangalore Creative Circus, 12/2 Yeshwantpur
Cost: Rs 1,000 (lunch included)
3some- Short Plays by Prithesh Bhandary
When: October 15-16, 6 PM
Where: Artkhoj, JP Nagar
Cost: Rs 249
White Noise
When: October 15-17, 1 PM- 7 30 PM
Where: Svasa Homes, Basavanagudi
Cost: NA (RSVP here)
Delhi
Book launch: WE Mean Business
When: October 15, 11 30 AM- 1 PM
Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House
Cost: NA
India Art Festival
When: October 14-16, 11 AM- 8 PM
Where: Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg
Cost: NA
Cocktail Week
When: October 14-16, 2 PM- 12 AM
Where: M3M 65th Avenue, Gurugram
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
Supermoon ft B Praak
When: October 15, 6 PM
Where: Airia Mall, Gurugram
Cost: Rs 799 onwards
Chennai
The Yellow Diary
When: October 16, 5 30 PM
Where: Dank Restobar, T Nagar
Cost: Rs 999
Forgotten Foods
When: October 16, 10 30 AM
Where: Akshayakalpa Farm, Pooriyambakkam
Cost: Rs 500
Suta Bazaar
When: October 14-16, 11 AM- 8 PM
Where: Humming Room, Thousand Lights
Cost: Free
Hyderabad
Kulture Karavan- folk music and culture
When: October 15, 7 PM
Where: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre
Cost: Rs 999 onwards
Sip and Paint
When: October 16, 12 PM- 2 PM
Where: Tabula Rasa- The Bar, Jubilee Hills
Cost: Rs 1,800 onwards
The Yellow Diary
When: October 15, 8 PM
Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet
Cost: Rs 499
Fleagram: Fashion, Food, Fun
When: October 16, 10 AM- 11 PM
Where: N Convention, Madhapur
Cost: Rs 300
Underground Sunday with Amelie Lens
When: October 16, 5 PM- 10 PM
Where: Prism Club & Kitchen, Gowlidoddy
Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards
Kolkata
One Scale Up Music Festival
When: October 15, 7 PM- 2 AM
Where: Westside Pavillion, Salt Lake Bypass
Cost: Rs 1,499 onwards
Parekh & Singh: The Night is Clear Tour
When: October 14-15
Where: Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club, Kalighat
Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards
Cactus Live
When: October 16, 8 30 PM
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Park Street
Cost: Rs 750
Special mentions
BTS Concert
ARMY!!! Are you ready for the Busan concert?
South Korean K-pop band BTS is all set to rock the stage at the World Expo 2030 Busan Korea Concert on October 15 at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium. The concert, dubbed as Yet To Come in Busan, is held to create the buzz around the World Expo that South Korea expects to host in the city in 2030.
BTS members - RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - are also the brand ambassadors for the Expo. They are set to appear at the concert - free for all fans - which can be watched live online on Weverse - Hybe Label's online platform for fans globally.
Detailed information is available on the platform for global fans to login and watch the concert, set to start around 2:30 PM IST.
ASEAN- India Artists’ Camp 2022
Marking the 30 years of ASEAN-India ties, the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with Seher has organised the ASEAN-India Artists’ Camp: Oceans of Connectivity, in Udaipur. The camp will be showcasing artwork by 20 artists from across 10 ASEAN countries and India.
When: October 11-19
Where: Taj Aravali Resorts, Udaipur
Cost: NA
(With inputs from Suman Singh)
