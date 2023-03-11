Hyderabad on a plate: This Delhi food festival brings the real taste of Nizami cuisine

Food deepens our understanding of people and culture. While several outlets claim to serve authentic regional cuisine, there’s no saying how true to the roots the food is.

Take the case of Hyderabadi fare–hundreds of commercial establishments sell Hyderabadi biryanis, haleem and other delicacies, but something always seems amiss. Usually, one can’t even taste the food due to the inch-thick layer of oil floating on top of the dish!

Fortunately, my experience at K3–New Delhi’s Food Theatre, set within the upscale JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, was different. The all-day diner at the hotel gets its name from the amalgamation of three live kitchens that showcase three different cuisines–Mediterranean, Asian and Indian.

From time to time, K3 gives a sneak peek into Indian regional food by bringing in the best chefs in the industry.

A special Hyderabadi meal presented by Master Chef Rehman Mujeebur

This time around, the Nizam’s Food Festival that began here on February 1 has been a true celebration of Hyderabadi flavours. Presented by Master Chef Rehman Mujeebur and his original team of khansamas, the festival is on till March 15, 2023.

YS Life also tasted the delicacies on offer, and here’s what we think.

A tribute to royalty

While K3 has been fashioned in a modern format–be it in its decor or design–it’s interesting to witness how they went above and beyond to create an experience that’s fit for royalty. Our visit here was at a time when the climate in the national capital was still pleasant, so we chose to dine in the outdoor space. Let’s just say it turned out to be a great evening replete with delicious food and drink!

The decor

There were long tables bedecked in all their finery–it was as if we had been transported to the regal era. The space was dotted with piping hot Hyderabadi food in buffet style. Alongside, there were chefs grilling vegetables and meats, the aroma of which wafted to our table–no kidding. It really did help to work up an appetite.

Chef Rehman, who was present here, shared insights and stories that elevated the experience. While most of us equate Nizami food with meat-based dishes, the festival had several vegetarian options. And no, it wasn’t an afterthought like the common jeera rice and dal. The vegetarian fare—both appetizers and main course—was robust enough to compete with, and even surpass its meatier counterparts.

A melange of flavours

Before we delve deep into the dishes, we’d like to touch upon the drinks. As someone who absolutely enjoys refreshing mojitos, it was a treat to try out their watermelon mojito with hints of black currant. The other one was a mojito with mandarin orange– a citrusy kick! These beverages paired well with the food.

The refreshing fruit mojitos

Whether it was the Paneer Dhania Tikka or the Subz Kebab, or the Ambali Murgh Tikka–the kebabs were out of this world. While we wanted to savour all the appetizers, it was a little difficult to gobble it all up, since we wanted to save some space for the main course.

Biryanis and haleems are available on every street corner, but what impressed us the most is the Subz Dal Haleem that was a part of the menu here. This vegetarian dish was a perfect amalgamation of vegetables, lentils, and broken wheat simmered on a slow fire for long hours, tempered with ghee and golden onions.

Succulent Sikandari Seekh Kebab

The Kacchi Gosht Biryani was equally flavourful–the lamb meat was so tender, it was falling off the bone. We also enjoyed the Sabziyon ki Tehri, a rice dish made with basmati that had crunchy vegetables, braised with the flavour of mustard, turmeric, and other aromatic herbs.

This meal is incomplete without the mention of Subz Khara Masala–diced seasonal vegetables with yoghurt, garlic, and cinnamon.

Did we tell you that vegetarian food blew us away?

The flavourful Nizami Methi Paneer

A few other dishes we couldn't stop noshing on included the Chane Tamatar ki Dal (split chickpea cooked with mustard and fresh tomato), Nalli Nihari (a slow-cooked stew prepared with lamb shank), and Khatti Machli, which was simmered with peanut, melon and tamarind.

Although we were full after the main course, we still had a little room in our hearts for dessert. We dived into the sinful Double ka Meetha–a popular Hyderabadi bread pudding, dipped in hot milk flavoured with spices like cardamom and saffron. It was completely worth it!

The verdict

For us, this meal was truly one of the best. They only have a few days left for the festival to run, so don’t hold back and enjoy a feast here. You will be amazed by the sheer variety of ingredients and flavours that make up this cuisine.

Price: Rs 3,700-plus/person