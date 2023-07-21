Movie buffs in India are all set for Barbenheimer

The internet has been abuzz with the names Barbie and Oppenheimer for the last couple of weeks and not without reason. Both movies feature a stellar cast and have been directed by marquee filmmakers Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig, who are known for their unique storytelling style.

Ever since the trailers of the films were released, they have become massive sensations all around the world. While snippets from the Barbie trailer made perfect fodder for Instagram Reels, the Oppenheimer teaser had fans dissecting and theorising every frame and feasting on every cinematic nugget on offer.

So, naturally, when it was revealed that both the films would be out in theatres on the same day–July 21–fans of both Nolan and Gerwig went berserk. Both movies together are projected to make about $200 million in the United States alone over this weekend, as per a CNBC report.

In India too, the mayhem around Barbenheimer–as the double release is being referred to–has been no less. YS Life finds out how excited movie aficionados in the country are and what plans they have.

Seeking the best cinematic experience

For Vasu Chaturvedi, a resident of Nainital, Nolan’s Oppenheimer is nothing short of a festival. Rallying together four of his friends from the city, Chaturvedi plans to travel 35 kilometres to a theatre in Haldwani, hoping to catch a show on an IMAX screen.

“We once travelled all the way to Delhi to watch Avatar in IMAX; so if this theatre (in Haldwani) doesn’t have it, we’ll probably do that,” he says.

VK, a Mumbai-based Nolan fan, had pre-booked his tickets for Oppenheimer as early as July 3, sensing he wouldn’t be able to snag tickets later.

Poster of Oppenheimer (2023)- Source-IMBD

“I even did the research early on about which seats would be ideal to watch the movie… nerding out about these details so that nobody could get to them before me,” he gushes proudly.

Of course, VK isn’t the only early bird. According to figures shared by BookMyShow, Oppenheimer has sold 300,000 tickets since advance booking opened three weeks ago, and 24% of these tickets are for high-value experiences like IMAX.

As Oppenheimer has been shot on IMAX film and features multiple cinematic styles throughout the movie, fans have gone to the extent of figuring out which seats and theatres make for an ideal cinematic experience for the film.

Rohan Prasad, an engineering student from Bengaluru’s PES University, has taken the trouble to rank the theatres in the city based on screen size and dimensions and how good they are in projecting a film of this magnitude, for his friends and family.

Think Barbie, think pink

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer’s colourful counterpart Barbie, has also been keeping fans excited for the upcoming release. Divya Shivaram, a techie based in Bengaluru, is contemplating shopping for something pink to go with the overall theme of Barbie.

“I looked at my clothes today and realised I have exactly one pink shirt and one pink shorts. I’m considering shopping for something pink just to watch Barbie,” she says.

Poster of Barbie (2023)- Source-IMDB

Indian brands and international brands with a presence in India have spared no effort in wooing Barbie fans like Divya. Souled Store, a direct-to-consumer pop culture brand, recently curated a Barbie-inspired collection of clothes.

US-based makeup brand Nyx, which is also present in India, launched a limited edition Barbie-themed collection for patrons, while Aldo launched a 19-piece limited-edition range of shoes, bags, and accessories, themed around the film.

Watch brand Fossil too launched a collection of watches and jewellery inspired by Barbie’s signature pink. To that end, sales of Barbie dolls are leading up to this movie by atleast 16% in 2026 compared to 2022 as a result of this title, as per reports.

Where do Indian viewers’ loyalties lie?

Globally, there are indications of Barbie outpacing Oppenheimer, with ticket sales estimated to reach about $100 million, while the latter is set to reach about $50 million.

But there seems to be a different story in India, bucking global trends.

If advance booking numbers are an indication, Oppenheimer seems to have created more intrigue and interest among moviegoers in the country. Advance booking for the movie has crossed 90,000 tickets, while Barbie lags behind having sold only 16,000 tickets. According to data from BookMyShow, only about 8% of those who booked tickets to Oppenheimer have also booked tickets to Barbie.

Perhaps Indians picking Oppenheimer over Barbie has something to do with their unique tryst with Nolan and vice-versa. In the past, the British director has expressed his fascination for Indian films and his desire to make more films in India. Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises was filmed partially in Jodhpur, while Tenet featured sequences set in Mumbai.

In particular, Nolan has declared his admiration for Pather Panchali by Satyajit Ray, calling it an exceptional piece of film. During the shooting of his 2020 film Tenet, the director said that he would return to the country soon. So, for Nolan fans, Oppenheimer is somewhat of a homecoming, after nearly three years.

“I’ve always been a Nolan fan… there is no doubt that I wouldn’t miss it (the movie),” says VK.

As for Barbie, the movie takes fans down memory lane to their childhood days. It revolves around its protagonist Barbie and her partner Ken who live in Utopia. Their dream is seemingly crushed the moment they are expelled from this world and propelled into reality as we know it. "We weren’t even “fans” of the doll growing up. It was just way too expensive...But somehow, me and a friend we are both super excited for this one," says Divya.

The cultural divide between Oppenheimer fans and Barbie fans is evident from the memes shared by both the camps, with the latter group seen as being ‘frivolous’. Some people on Twitter attribute the lukewarm reception to Barbie in India to gender bias.

Oddly, conversations on Twitter seem to pit Nolan against Barbie, with Gerwig nowhere in the picture. Although the film subverts the notion of Barbie being prim, proper, and perfectly crafted, this message has not clearly reached the Indian audience.

For many Indian viewers, the overuse of pink in Barbie seems to suggest that the movie is more geared towards the female audience. “In India, Nolan is a star and not Greta,” muses a Twitter user.

Undertones of the movies

The subject of both films is representative of a time of utter chaos and peril—the 1960s—when conversations about the war were not uncommon and gender roles were fixed and not fluid. These subjects are now being discussed from the perspectives of Gerwig and Nolan, who live in the 21st century.

In contemporary times, such stories take on a larger meaning and act as a mirror to society. A society weighed down by suffering, destruction, and crony capitalism–all consequences of the actions we made decades ago.

Dear readers, this is perhaps something you can mull over at the movies this weekend, and beyond too.

Cover Image by Nihar Apte.

(This story has been updated to correct a factual error.)