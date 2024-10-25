The rise of conscious luxury travel

Have you ever wanted to experience a luxurious, eco-friendly stay where you feel like you’re making a positive impact on the planet? Have you ever wanted to connect on a deeper level with a destination’s local cultures and natural wonders?

If so, let me introduce you to the world of conscious luxury travel.

I’ve always believed that our world is full of wonder and inspiration, and this is becoming an integral part of conscious luxury travel experiences. Often, the concept of 'luxury travel' has been viewed as a threat to the environment and local cultures. However, this is not always true. Luxury travel can be done in a mindful and sustainable way, leading to the growing trend of conscious luxury travel.

According to a survey by Deloitte, around 80% of luxury travellers want to travel more responsibly, with 75% of them being willing to pay more to do so. From luxury game drives in Africa and exceptional glamping experiences in India to extravagant but sustainable eco-lodges in Peru and boutique spa experiences in Cambodia—the world of conscious luxury travel is booming. These experiences can become one’s gateway to meaningful travel that enriches both the traveller and the world around them.

Today, conscious luxury travel comprises a community of responsible people, who are mindful, curious, empathetic, inspiring and are always looking to do good through travel. Conscious luxury travellers are value-aligned and have clear intentions of making travel a force for good.

Image Credit - Adobe Stock

Impressively, Indians are opening their eyes to the magic of the road and the wonders of travel. They are finding quaint restaurants that evoke the flavours of local ingredients, jungle eco-lodges, exotic farm visits, local cheese and wine-making workshops and more. Not only are they traipsing across foreign shores, domestic destinations are also witnessing higher visitor numbers.

However, booming tourist numbers across the world have had unintended consequences too. Cruise destinations such as Santorini and Mykonos in Greece, as well as other holiday hot spots in Europe like Venice and Barcelona, are now making changes to address the challenges of overtourism.

Local authorities and residents are realising that mindless overtourism can harm the environment, amplify waste disposal, lead to water issues, and cause housing shortages, leading to a rise in living costs.

However, it's time to dispel the myth that luxury travel can't be sustainable.

Conscious luxury travel must be at the forefront of current tourism messaging.

Conscious luxury travel does not mean backpacking through countries, having a sleeping bag for a bedroom and going through an entire holiday wearing one set of clothes. It simply means treading lightly on the planet, despite enjoying luxury amenities.

Most travellers are now seeking experiences that combine comfort with responsibility, focusing on sustainability, local community engagement, and respect for the environment.

Indeed, conscious luxury travel is scoring big among enthusiasts who wish to create memories with unique immersive experiences that tell stories of history, tradition, nature, and local people. This is a tribe that ditches check-the-box-style travel while seeking to understand a place through one-of-a-kind adventures that are a deep dive into the culture of the community.

Slow travel

At the heart of conscious luxury travel is the idea of slowing down. Travellers are focusing on meaningful journeys where the history, nature, and culture of a destination come to life through local celebrations and engaging stories. The wisdom and food cultures of Indigenous communities are passed down to travellers through shared tables featuring local delicacies anchored in rich tradition.

Additionally, hidden stories and storytellers add more charm to a destination. These local storytellers help one travel deeper with their strong connections to communities, knowledge about Indigenous food heritage, grasp of local history, and spiritual communion with nature.

Undoubtedly, there are several platforms that are bridging the gap between the conscious luxury traveller and providers today. This dialogue is aided by other stakeholders in the space, including travel designers, destination experts, destination management companies (DMCs), travel journalists, and others. This helps boost awareness about conscious luxury travel and offers an alternative to the high-emission travel of recent times.

Most of these luxury stays also curate experiences that are rooted in sustainable practices. Rather than dumping truckloads of tourists in one place, leading to overtourism that impacts fragile habitats, they offer niche experiences for small groups. These small-batch tours cater to focused interests and have low to nil carbon emissions, but they also create rich memories.

Clearly, with the right guidance and mentorship from destination experts and travel coaches, journeys one undertakes in the future can be joyful and make a positive impact on the planet at the same time.

It's time to nurture this community of conscious luxury travellers, offering thoughtful and ever-evolving experiences that help us connect, inspire, and engage with one another. We can enhance our wonderful world if we continue to share stories of human connection and goodwill through mindful travel.

(Amit Jaipuria is the founder and CEO of Postcard Travel, a travel tech and media startup)