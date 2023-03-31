Why I use Tibetan singing bowls as my antidote to anxiety

The COVID-19 pandemic forced us to adapt to a new normal dominated by a ton of restrictions. When the first wave struck, most of us were clueless about how to tackle the health crisis. The lockdown brought with it a deluge of unwanted thoughts, triggering frequent instances of anxiety.

During the lockdown, I tried everything—from breathing exercises to aromatherapy—but the mind chatter just wouldn't stop. Eventually, a calming memory from 2019 resurfaced, and I instantly felt better.

That year, I attended a sound bath in Gurugram, a meditative experience where sound waves wash over you. The healing frequencies of the Tibetan gong were so relaxing that I could not help but fall asleep midway through the session.

Inspired by that class, I bought myself a small Tibetan singing bowl. It became the perfect antidote to my anxiousness.

Every night before bedtime, I would gently strike the mallet to the bowl to produce sounds of high frequency. The ritual would go on for 10-15 minutes, post which I would experience deep slumber. The habit I inculcated in March 2020 has stayed with me since.

But am I the only one positively impacted by its use, or is there more to it? I delved deep into the subject to understand how Tibetan singing bowls work as a relaxation therapy.

Why is this tool effective?

While there is not much evidence about the origin of Tibetan singing bowls, some research suggests it may have been discovered in Tibet, as the name suggests.

Others say it was discovered in China in the 16th century. Certain claims believe these bowls—created from metals like mercury, lead, silver, and similar materials—were first found in Nepal and eastern India. Eventually, Tibetan singing bowls gained popularity in the US and Europe in the 70s.

Whatever may be its origin, it’s a known fact that Tibetan singing bowls are a form of sound therapy that offers a range of benefits. Research conducted by McGill University, Canada, testifies to this fact, and says sound therapy is utilised by clinicians today for pain management, relaxation, and psychotherapy.

A study published in the journal Complementary Therapies in Medicine, titled ‘The human health effects of singing bowls: A systematic review’, reveals positive results of singing bowls after investigating the medium in four peer-reviewed studies, one of which included patients with metastatic cancer, and another with chronic spinal pain.

“Improvements in distress, positive and negative effects, anxiety, depression, fatigue, tension, anger, confusion, and vigour were reported. So were improvements in blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate, peripheral capillary oxygen saturation, cutaneous conductance, and anterior-frontal alpha values,” says the report.

That’s not all. Another study conducted in 2019 found that Tibetan singing bowls induce a deep sense of relaxation within no time, helping with improved sleep patterns.

Is there a way to use it?

If you want to experience the calming sounds of Tibetan chants or gongs, you could book a sound bath session (in case there are any in your city). In my experience, I haven’t come across many studios offering this service. It’s more prevalent abroad.

This leaves you with the next best option—a Tibetan singing bowl you can purchase online or from a physical store that sells spiritual aids. I was fortunate to have found one in my neighbourhood. But don’t worry, you can find plenty of options online.

Once you get a Tibetan singing bowl, hold the mallet gently and tap its rim. You can repeat this several times for at least a few minutes or carry on for as long as half an hour if you have the patience.

As you get better at it, you could also use the mallet to circle the rim, which would produce higher sound frequencies. Some also fill the bowl with water to produce a range of sounds (I haven’t tried it as of yet).

The last word

While it sounds simple, many people may find it difficult to sit still and practice this meditation even for a few minutes. Fret not, take baby steps, and you will get better.

Trust me, its effect on your anxiety and stress levels will surely bowl you over, making you reach for your Tibetan singing bowl every night (or anytime you deem fit).