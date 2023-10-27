Move aside beer, it’s time for ‘wine on tap’

Who doesn’t love a good wine? Whether it’s old world (wine made in Europe) or new world wines (wines grown outside Europe or Middle East), reds or whites, the options are plenty today.

With an ever-evolving drinking culture, Indians are increasingly stepping out of their comfort zones and trying out new spirits. Interestingly, wine consumption has gained popularity over time, with recent statistics by the India Wine Insider (IWI) report revealing that 10 million Indians drink wine regularly. Furthermore, India’s wine market is currently valued at $238 million.

While there may be several wine-forward bars and restaurants in India such as The Wine Company (Gurugram), Lupa (Bengaluru), and Kala Ghoda Cafe Wine Bar (Mumbai), there is hardly any dedicated space in five-star hotels that is predominantly driven by the wine business.

That’s where Captain’s Cellar in Delhi’s sprawling Taj Mahal hotel steps in.

Classic meets the Contemporary at Captain's Cellar

Apart from the 160-plus wines available at the wine bar, Captain’s Cellar offers a unique proposition—44 wines by the glass. The selection of wines focuses on multiple grape varietals, offering consumers a dizzying variety of options to experiment with and have a good time.

“This space has a casual vibe, since we want to encourage people to walk in and enjoy wine the way they like. There are some connoisseurs who are evolved in their tastes, but we also invite others to drop by and enjoy the drink without any pressure,” says Chef Arun Sundararaj, Director of Culinary Operations, Taj Mahal, Delhi.

Tech-heavy wine preservation techniques

As you walk around the wine bar, which opened its doors to guests in September this year, several seating areas can be seen dedicated to prominent wine regions in the world, along with some private tasting rooms. Your eyes are sure to glance at the section where wines are available on tap.

While beer or cocktails on tap have been much heard of, not many bars can claim to offer wines on tap–this is one of the USPs of Captain’s Cellar.

But what is the seed behind this idea?

“Wine is a live product; it’s not like whiskey that you open it and it stays. It has a shelf life once you open the bottle. We are glad we had the knowledge and understanding of certain machines including enomatic and Coravin that have argon gas to prevent oxidation. This helps to improve the shelf life of wine, preserving it up to three months,” informs Sundararaj.

The tasting room at Captain's Cellar

The enomatic technology for wine preservation has revolutionised drinking styles ever since it came into existence in 2002. These wine dispensers use a patented food-grade argon or nitrogen gas preservation system that protects the wine and ensures its taste, aroma, body, and colour stay intact.

Similarly, with Coravin’s technology, all wine preservation needs are fulfilled. Unlike other wine preservers, this one is designed to pour wine without removing the cork, so that wine always tastes like it has just been opened.

Variety as the USP

While wine preservation is the centrepiece here, one can’t look away from the number of wines that are available at Captain’s Cellar.

“About six months ago, we first looked at the availability of wine in Delhi. There are 372 wine labels registered in the city, so we first made a wine list and ticked multiple countries and grape varietals. We also looked at including heavy bodied and low bodied variants. With the support of several wine experts and connoisseurs, we were able to curate a decent list that has old world, new world, sparkling, red and white wines,” says Sundararaj.

Eclectic seating options at the lounge in Captain's Cellar

While Cabernet Sauvignon, Rieslings, and Chardonnay find a pride of place here, Indian players like Grover Zampa, Fratelli Wines, and Sula Vineyards are also served here.

Interestingly, wine by the glass starts at Rs 800, and goes up till Rs 2,500. The most expensive bottle is that of Dom Pérignon, Rosé (2006) priced at Rs 80,000.

Before one decides on a wine of choice, they can go for a 15 ml pour to understand the flavours better and accordingly make a decision.

Consumers who haven’t been initiated into wine but are willing to experiment can go for some of their wine cocktails like red and white sangrias, and Kir Royal that has crème de cassis and champagne, among other options.

Captain’s Cellar also offers a variety of 16-18 cigars in its private dining rooms.

Focus on food

While the bar may revolve around wine, Captain’s Cellar has ensured that consumers get their share of comfort food that is inspired by classic dishes. The idea was to look at food that wasn’t complex and pairs with all kinds of wine.

"We have a lot of cheese and charcuterie boards. We wanted less processed and more fresh food, plus all our offerings are ideally snacks but you can make a meal out of it,” says Chef Sundararaj.

Some of the popular items on the menu include croqueta, fish cakes, chicken and garlic casserole served with crusty bread, pulled lamb, and more. Don’t leave Captain’s Cellar without biting into the basque cheesecake made from blue cheese.

All in all, come to Captain’s Cellar for the wine, stay back for the experience!

Timings: 4 PM - 1 AM

Cost for two: Rs 2,000 (approximately)