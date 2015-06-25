In the Kampni of Dance: Madhu Nataraj

Madhu Nataraj was born to a family of artists and therefore grew up amidst art, so to speak. She has won many awards and accolades, among them being the 50 young achievers of India today award, as well as the ustad bismillah khan Yuva Puraskar award 3 years ago. Madhu’s journey led her to establish one of India’s premier dance companies – The Natya STEM (Space.Time.Energy. Movement) Dance Institute.

Madhu Nataraj shares with us Her Story and the journey so far.





Video editor: Anjali Achal

Cameraman : Rukmangada Raja

Video Reporter: Dola Samanta