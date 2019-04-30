On 7 May 2019, as a part of Indo-German cooperation on promotion of innovation, ‘Innovate to Lead - Innovation Camp’ will be held at Rukmani Hall, MGM-JNEC Campus, Aurangabad. The programme’s goal is to create a fresh and vibrant ecosystem for MSMEs in the country.





The event will showcase solutions and proto-types to 100 technical problems identified in over 90 SMEs located in the industrial hubs of Aurangabad, Nashik and Nagpur. These solutions are the outcome of over 700 students working under the supervision of 150 faculty members from 20 different academic institutes.





Why industry-academia collaboration is a great fit





Systematic cooperation between enterprises and academic institutes is key to creating an innovative ecosystem. However, barring a few examples, MSMEs and academia remain largely disconnected in the country.





To bridge this gap, an industry-academia engagement initiative was undertaken. The initiative involved student and their mentors working closely with the Small and Medium Enterprises to identify complex areas through factory visits and developing solutions to address them. The programme was executed in close collaboration with various industry associations.





What’s in store for attendees?





Get an opportunity to experience first-hand benefits of cooperation between MSMEs and academic institutes.

Witness innovative solutions and prototypes developed by the teams of students for MSMEs, which will be showcased at the Innovation Gallery.

Network to explore the scope of collaborations with SMEs and/ or academic institutes.





Industry-academia collaboration will strengthen innovation capacity and sustainability of MSMEs. Hence, irrespective of your occupation sector this event will play a pivotal role in helping you re-examine your current role in the ecosystem and enable you to contribute to the country’s industrial development.





About the project:





This project is part of the ‘Programme for Modernisation and Innovation Promotion in Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME INNO)’, which is jointly implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), GmbH and the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India.





What are you waiting for? Hurry up and register!









For more details, reach out to tasvvar.ali@giz.de.







