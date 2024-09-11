Cloud skills: 5 factors fuelling their demand in India

The information technology (IT) industry has consistently been an attractive and high-paying sector for job seekers. Even during economic downturns, significant layoffs, and intense competition, the IT field continues to be the top preference for new graduates and professionals alike.

In the field of IT, the cloud computing sector holds significant appeal. Whether it's to improve business security or enhance customer experience, cloud skills are highly sought-after worldwide.

Currently, Indian companies are actively seeking skilled professionals with expertise in cloud technology. Let's explore the reasons behind this growing demand for cloud-related jobs!

5 Reasons why cloud skills are in demand

1. Widespread adoption of cloud technologies

Many organisations in different industries are increasingly moving to cloud platforms to boost operational efficiency, cut costs, and enhance scalability. According to EY, around 63% of companies in India are using cloud services to monetise data and insights.

The report also outlines the various use cases of cloud services in Indian firms, including workplace productivity, data privacy, security, and business growth. The International Data Corporation (IDC) projects that the cloud services market in India will reach $13.5 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 24%.

2. High demand for skilled professionals

The technology industry is facing a significant shortage of qualified cloud professionals, leading to delays in cloud project implementations and potential economic losses. As a result, companies are placing a high priority on hiring and training employees with cloud expertise to maintain their competitive edge.

A recent report by NASSCOM has highlighted that India will require approximately 2 million cloud experts by 2025. This demand is being fueled by the shift from traditional IT infrastructures to cloud-based solutions, creating numerous job opportunities for individuals with cloud-computing skills.

Moreover, statistics from Foundit reveal the highest demand for cloud jobs is in Bengaluru at 39%, followed by Hyderabad at 23% and Delhi/NCR at 17%. Companies are primarily seeking technical experts in Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

3. Lucrative career prospects and pay

Cloud experts are often offered attractive compensation packages. Popular job portal LinkedIn has reported the demand for cloud jobs is increasing by 30% annually. For instance, a cloud support engineer in India typically earns an average base pay ranging from Rs 5 to 18 lakh per year according to Glassdoor.

Entry-level positions can start at around Rs 5 to 7 lakh per year, while experienced candidates can earn more than 15 lakh annually.

4. New opportunities in the AI domain

Cloud services are increasingly intertwined with other technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI). Mostly, AI startups and companies are relying on cloud solutions which drives a need for talented candidates who can navigate them. With a rapid increase in cloud spending among AI companies is pushing new opportunities for IT professionals.

5. Work flexibility

The cloud enables flexible working conditions, allowing employees to access resources from anywhere. This adaptability is particularly appealing in today’s chaotic job market, where remote or hybrid work is becoming the norm. Big tech companies value cloud skills as they facilitate seamless collaboration and resource management across distributed teams.

The takeaway

The rapidly growing adoption of cloud services and the rise of AI have led to a high demand for professionals with cloud skills. This has resulted in lucrative career opportunities across a wide range of industries, from healthcare to finance. The job market in this field is abundant with attractive opportunities for IT professionals.