To survive, you must adapt: your startup fix for the week

They say change is the only constant in this world. And then there is the saying, "It is not the strongest that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the ones most responsive to change." With newer technologies, concepts, and business ideas, this stands true in the startup ecosystem. Several startups fail due to a lot of reasons and resisting change is one of them.





But then, there are those who ride the wave of change, navigating and surviving against all odds. For example, GoGreenBOV, a startup that went from 12,000 happy customers to nothing, and then bouncing back with 16 patents in EV technology.





So, if you hit a wall - take a different turn. After all, to survive, you must adapt. And if that wasn't enough to inspire you, we also have a bouquet of startup stories lined up for this Monday!













Nischal Chaudhary decided to turn to entrepreneurship and zeroed in on mobility. In 2017, he started BattRe in Jaipur, manufacturing e-cycles. Soon, the company forayed into electric scooters. In the last two quarters of 2018-19, BattRe's revenue from e-cycles stood at Rs 27 lakh, while its smart scooter is in its pre-revenue stage.













In 2016, TaccoMacco started with the vision of marrying India’s rich literary tales and new-age art and animation. By 2018, it pivoted to a Netflix-style, subscription-driven service for novels, ebooks, and stories. It serves as a platform to read and discover curated books, and also as a creator of original content. There is a monthly plan of Rs 99, and a half-yearly plan of Rs 499 as well. Netflix for reading, anyone?













Nothing can prepare you for the loss of a loved one. But even as we grapple with our pain, we also need to start preparing for their last rites and other formalities. After all, planning a funeral can be stressful. Enter Swargadwara, an integrated single-point platform delivering ‘funeral care’ services at the doorstep of grieving families. The startup is bringing relief and assistance to bereaved families, especially to NRIs.













India's solar power capacity is rapidly growing and our market for distributed solar products is set to grow more than 2.5x to Rs 10,117 crore by 2023. And startups are also stepping in to help. Meet ThingsCloud that harnesses solar power to build clean, connected and intelligent home devices. The startup also offers AI and IoT-led data insights that can predict demand, supply, and flow of power.













The #MeToo movement exposed an ugly truth - Indian workplaces are not safe for women. Around the same time, Aparajita Amar, a lawyer in Delhi, launched her startup - Sexual Harassment Law Compliance (SHLC) - to make workplaces safer for women, and POSH compliant. Today, it works to provide customised and specialised services to help companies sensitise their management and staff to sexual harassment.













In 2012, a phone call from his mother changed Abhinav Krishna's life and led him to start up. In 2013, he founded OurHealthMate (OHM), a startup that integrates health and wellness management solutions on its platform, especially for NRIs. Today, it has a user base of 5.7 lakh and has raised two rounds of funding worth $3 million. Now, it wants to grow its portfolio to include women’s healthcare and mental wellness.





