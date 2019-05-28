[Funding alert] Clean air startup Clairco just raised funding from AngelList India

Bengaluru-based clean air startup Clairco on Tuesday said that it has raised an undisclosed amount as a part of its seed round from AngelList India. The funding was led by Prakhar Agarwal – Head of Investments, AngelList India.





The company plans to use the freshly raised capital to expand Clairco's footprint to key cities across the country and strengthen its core technology team.





Aayush Jha, Founder of Clairco





Incubated in early 2018, Clairco is a B2B SaaS company that provides air quality monitoring and management for indoor spaces on a real-time basis.





Clairco’s IoT solution on air monitoring and purification services are currently being implemented on the premises of India’s biggest health, fitness, and home rental brands. The company is also executing paid pilots for schools, office spaces, tech parks, and hotels - both luxury and budget. The startup is also a part of the third cohort of real estate accelerator Brigade Reap.





Speaking on the investment, Aayush Jha, Founder of Clairco, said,





“The backing of AngelList adds immense value to Clairco that goes just beyond capital. We will also be banking on their rich experience and network to expand to new cities and work at strengthening our core-technology team”.





The company’s solution involves using low drag air filters, which can be retrofitted to any type of air conditioner and turn them into air purifiers. This helps save a lot of money by not spending on expensive hardware. Clairco developed this patent-pending air purification system to help address the issue of indoor pollution.





Speaking on leading the funding for Clairco, Prakhar Agarwal said,





“The magnitude of the pollution problem in a majority of Indian cities and the total inaction in dealing with it has been bothersome. Clairco’s patent-pending technology provides a full stack solution to tackle this issue. Given the marquee clients they are working and conducting pilots with, reaffirms my belief of backing the right company”.





Working on the concept of predictive intelligence on the connected devices, Clairco analyses air quality data of a particular premise on a real-time basis. The startup charges its customers a monthly subscription fee for businesses of all sizes and scale.











