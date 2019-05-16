Preparing for IIT-JEE? This may help you crack the entrance test

Each year, around 12 lakh students across the country appear for JEE (joint entrance exam) trying to get into their dream institute. Of these, only two lakh candidates qualify for JEE Advanced – the dreaded entrance exam to qualify for an IIT.





For some students, preparing for IIT-JEE can start as early as class 6. There are several coaching centres to help them prepare for one of the toughest entrance exams in the country.





To equip them better, digital learning company Pearson India has launched MyInsights.





Powered by an algorithm that adapts to each learner’s level of knowledge, MyInsights helps to identify blind spots in a student’s learning and offers remedies to strengthen those particular concepts.





According to Vikas Singh, MD of Pearson India,





"It’s a first-of-its-kind adaptive assessment module to aid students in preparing effectively for their IIT-JEE entrance exam. Keeping the learners at the core, MyInsights offers assessments and time-based tests to adjust to the learners' ability level and provide a personalised score and specific learning path for students to master the topic.”





The platform assesses a student by identifying generic and specific gaps, measures a candidate's clarity of conceptual understanding and analyses their performance in a convenient way, he added.





MyInsights has two packs. The ‘Beginner Pack’ includes courses for students in class 11, offering more than 40 chapter tests, over 200 topic tests, 10 mock tests along with 10 years’ worth of JEE papers with solutions. It is available for Rs 3,499.





The company also offers a ‘Champion Pack’ for class 11 and class 12 students for Rs 5,999. This includes over 80 chapter tests, more than 500 topic tests, 20 mock tests, along with 10 years’ of JEE papers with solutions. There are several choices in the market when it comes to online preparation for IIT-JEE is concerned.





However, Vikas says, "The adaptive engine not available in the market, which is what sets them apart.”

MBD’s Score Well, Toppr, the JEE Main Prep App by Minglebox are some of them. Pearson India also offers PTE (Pearson Test of English) Academic for students planning to go overseas for studies and Pearson Professional Programmes for professionals looking to upskill and reskill themselves to further their careers.





