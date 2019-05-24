EDITIONS
Tech

No private emails or phone numbers accessed improperly: Instagram on Chtrbox data leak

Earlier this week, reports emerged that a database, containing over 49 million records and information of millions of Instagram influencers, celebrities and brand accounts, was found online.

Press Trust of India
24th May 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Instagram on Friday said initial investigations have shown that no private emails or phone numbers of its users have been accessed improperly, amid reports that an Indian entity stored its user data improperly.


Earlier this week, it was reported that a database - with over 49 million records, containing information of millions of Instagram influencers, celebrities and brand accounts - was found online. The database was allegedly traced back to Mumbai-based Chtrbox.


Instagram had said it was investigating whether the third party had improperly stored its user data, which is in violation of its policies.


In a statement, an Instagram spokesperson said,


"We take any allegation of data misuse seriously. Following an initial investigation into the claims made in this story, we found that no private emails or phone numbers of Instagram users were accessed".


Also Read: Mumbai influencer marketing agency leaks private data of 49M Instagram users


The spokesperson added that Chtrbox's database had publicly available information from many sources, one of which was Instagram.


Following the reports, Chtrbox - which works with brands and their agencies that leverage its influencer network across the marketing cycle - said that the data of a limited number of influencers was inadvertently exposed but that did not include any sensitive personal information.


It had termed the reports of private data being leaked 'inaccurate', but acknowledged that "a particular database for limited influencers was inadvertently exposed for approximately 72 hours".


"This database did not include any sensitive personal data and only contained information available from the public domain, or self reported by influencers," it said in its statement.


Also Read: Half a million people have downloaded this app to spruce up their Instagram Stories

4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi