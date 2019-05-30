EDITIONS
Travel

Travel booking aggregator ixigo clocks Rs 113.5 Cr revenue in FY19, eyes profitability in FY20

The travel booking aggregator has over 30 million monthly active users, who predominantly access the ixigo platform on mobile.

Tarush Bhalla
30th May 2019
9+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Indian travel booking and search aggregator ixigo on Thursday said that it has clocked over Rs 113.5 crore in net revenues in FY19. With this, the firm states that it is on path to achieve profitability this financial year (FY20).


In addition to this, the Gurugram-based online marketplace said that it has crossed Rs 1,584 crore of GTV (Gross Transaction Value) in FY19, and is all set to cross an annual GTV runrate of Rs 2,000 crore currently.


ixigo

Rajnish Kumar (L) and Aloke Bajpai, Co-founders, ixigo

Also Read

After Flipkart and InMobi, it’s time for ixigo mafia to make a mark on the Indian startup ecosy...


The platform has over 30 million monthly active users, who predominantly access the platform on mobile. Ixigo at present has close to three million daily active users and nearly 130 million app downloads.


In addition to this, the company stated that ixigo users spend over 2.5 hours every month on the app, doing over 200 million monthly travel searches.


With the help of localised content available in eight Indian languages, the platform is aiming to cross 50 million monthly active users within FY20.


Sixty percent of the total traffic and 50 percent of transactions on ixigo are now being driven from Tier II and II geographies, ixigo stated.


Commenting on the company’s focus on product innovation, Rajnish Kumar, Co-Founder & CTO, ixigo said,


“A big driver of growth has been ixigo trains. At the same time, we do a lot of active customer development to empathise with the hardships train travellers face in finding the right information and in making online transactions. The learnings help us to build innovative AI-led features that provide the right information at the right time to our users, making their journeys frictionless."


Rajnish also added that ixigo's focus on customising features to serve the needs of its target audience in Tier II and III geographies has also helped them in achieving the desired growth.


Launched in 2007, ixigo allows users to compare and book from more than 120 travel suppliers and OTAs (online travel agency) across flights, hotels, trains, cabs, destinations.

Commenting on the travel platform’s growth trajectory, Aloke Bajpai, Co-founder & CEO, ixigo, said,


“Ixigo has emerged as a unique travel business that combines the best of meta-search marketplace and OTA business models to provide an unparalleled customer experience to Indian travellers. Customers love us for our product, and the word of mouth we generate helps us grow without spending a lot on brand or performance marketing. We are also proud of our capital efficiency, having achieved what we have with a team of just 150 people. We can see profitability around the corner now."


The platform is backed by investors including Sequoia Capital India, Fosun RZ Capital, SAIF Partners, MakeMyTrip, and Micromax.


Also Read

ixigo announces new subsidiary Travenues to provide consumer-facing tech to airlines


9+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla
Passionate and driven to unravel the uncovered, Tarush claims to be a rebel (of sorts). He loves to do everything under the sun which helps him gain newer perspectives. A sucker for great conversations, he finds inspiration in other people\'s life stories. Chase him @Ta_rush

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Indian startups raise $148 million; Uber reports $1 billion loss

Latest Stories

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Tamil Nadu kicks the butt, marks World No Tobacco Day by not selling tobacco products

by Think Change India

US President Trump to end preferential trade status for India under GSP on June 5

by Press Trust of India

G20 digital tax takes a step closer

by Press Trust of India

GDP growth slows to 5-year low; unemployment rate at 45-year high

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi