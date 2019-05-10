EDITIONS
Funding

Home rental startup NestAway to raise $10M from Tiger Global and Chiratae Ventures

Home rental startup NestAway stated in its filings that a total of 27,764 equity shares have been issued at a premium of Rs 25,152, per share.

Tarush Bhalla
10th May 2019
16+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Bengaluru-based home rental startup NestAway Technologies is in the process of raising Rs 69.85 crores (close to $10 million) as a part of its ongoing Series D round, according to their regulatory filings with the MCA. 


The investors for the current funding are Chiratae Ventures and Tiger Global Management. 


There are a total of 27,764 equity shares which have been issued by NestAway at a premium of Rs 25,162, per share.


NestAway funding

The Founders of NestAway

Chiratae Ventures (earlier known as IDG Ventures) through IDG Ventures India Fund III, will invest close to Rs 23.75 crores, and another Rs 11.17 crores through Vistra ITCL (India) Limited, which acted as the trustee for Chiratae Trust. 


While on the other end, Tiger Global will invest close to Rs 35 crores via Singapore-based Internet Fund III Pte. Limited.  


This round is estimated to be a part of the $100 -$150 million (approx. Rs 700 – Rs 750 crore) round which was reported by the media in November last year. In February this year, it was reported that NestAway was also in talks to raise funding from Chinese conglomerate, Fosun, for this round.


When reached out, NestAway declined to comment on the development.


Founded in 2015 by Deepak Dhar, Jitendra Jagadev, Amarendra Sahu, and Smruti Parida, NestAway provides affordable rental solutions to individuals. In February this year, NestAway also announced the launch of its incubation programme, NestAwayStartup Lab. 


As a part of this launch, the company partnered with startup accelerator Excubator for the six-month incubation programme.


Recently, there were media reports stating that hospitality Unicorn OYO Rooms is also looking to enter the co-living, student housing, and co-working segments, as it looks to increase its product offerings in the market. 


Just last month, co-living accommodation startup, Colive raised $9.2 million in a Series A round from real estate developer Salarpuria Sattva Group.


The Bengaluru-based company Colive said that it would use the funds to scale up its operations from 12,000 beds at present to 1 lakh beds over the next two years and expand its presence in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. 


Also read: Home rental startup NestAway launches incubation programme


16+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla
Passionate and driven to unravel the uncovered, Tarush claims to be a rebel (of sorts). He loves to do everything under the sun which helps him gain newer perspectives. A sucker for great conversations, he finds inspiration in other people\'s life stories. Chase him @Ta_rush

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi