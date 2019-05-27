Indian hospitality unicorn OYO now joins hands with China's Ctrip

Hospitality firm OYO said on Monday it has partnered China's largest online travel aggregator Ctrip to extend its offerings to travellers.





As part of the partnership, both companies will collaborate across multiple areas of business, including demand generation by providing access to customers of both brands, online-to-offline services integration, data operation and branding, OYO said in a statement.





The tie-up will enable both the brands to leverage the synergies and complement each other while offering everyday travelers easy access to good-quality affordable living spaces, it added.





The company, however, did not share any financial details of the partnership.





"Our multi-brand strategy enables us to meet the needs of every type of traveller and this partnership with Ctrip gives us an opportunity to extend our offerings to millions of discerning Chinese travellers looking for standardised, quality offerings," OYO China Chief Operating Officer Sam Shih said.





Just last week, OYO said that it has become the second-largest hotel group in China within 18 months of its foray into the country, with a presence in 320 cities and nearly 10,000 OYO-branded hotels with 450,000 rooms.





With Tier-II cities at its core, OYO said that it is going deep into China's Tier-II to Tier-VI cities, as well. The company also stated that it enabled jobs for over 100,000 young people due to the occupancy rise and, more people stayed in OYO China properties, hence creating more economic opportunities.





Last month, OYO Hotels and Homes also unveiled its OYO Lite app, a lightweight version of its hotel-booking app aimed at users in areas with low connectivity and bad network that also retains all the functionalities of the OYO app. The Delhi-based hospitality unicorn then said the app is currently live and available to Android users worldwide.





OYO Hotels and Homes at present, has footprint in more than 800 cities across 24 countries.





