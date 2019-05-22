EDITIONS
Hospitality

OYO is now the second-largest hotel group in China

Within 18 months of its foray into the country, the startup now has a presence in 320 cities with nearly 10,000 Oyo-branded hotels with 450,000 rooms.

Press Trust of India
22nd May 2019
Hospitality firm OYO on Wednesday said it has become the second-largest hotel group in China within 18 months of its foray into the country, with a presence in 320 cities and nearly 10,000 OYO-branded hotels with 450,000 rooms.


With Tier-II cities at its core, OYO extends deep into China's Tier-II to Tier-VI cities, the company said in a statement.


Sam Shih, COO of OYO China, said: "OYO Jiudian (Hotels) operates like a Chinese company and delivers better living for middle-income people across the country."


Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO

Also Read: OYO calls China its second ‘home’ market. It has 3.2 lakh reasons to say so


Everyday, over 200,000 heads are on OYO Jiudian pillows in China due to the great experience at low cost, he added.


"Also, we have enabled jobs for over 100,000 young people due to the occupancy rise and, as more people stay in our hotels, more economic opportunities are created," Shih said.


Over 97 percent of the franchise partners have come back and renewed their contracts - a testament to the impact the company has had on their business both at occupancy and revenue levels, the statement said.


To ensure asset owners have improved visibility on potential customers from around the world, OYO Hotels is also exploring ways to collaborate with online travel agents such as Fliggy, Ctrip and others, along with other consumer traffic-building platforms, it added.


OYO Hotels and Homes currently has footprint in more than 800 cities across 24 countries.


Also Read: OYO launches 'Lite' app globally for low connectivity areas


OYO to invest Rs 1,400 Cr in India ops, launches new property ‘Collection O’

Authors
Press Trust of India

