OYO launches 'Lite' app globally for low connectivity areas

OYO Hotels and Homes on Thursday unveiled its OYO Lite app, a lightweight version of its hotel-booking app aimed at users in areas with low connectivity and bad network that also retains all the functionalities of the OYO app.





The Delhi-based hospitality unicorn said the app is currently live and available to Android users worldwide. However, the company did not specify when OYO Lite would be made available on other mobile platforms.





“OYO Lite has also been designed as a solution to key problems users face - connectivity and space/storage constraints on phones. We feel this product would be ideal for travellers who are remotely connected to the internet as well as those with basic smartphones,” said Anil Goel, Chief Technology Officer, OYO Hotels & Homes in a statement released to the media.





OYO Lite is less than 800 KB in size, and is less than seven percent of the regular OYO app, which helps address the lack of storage capacity on basic smartphones as well.





SoftBank-led OYO is following the steps of other large technology companies that have launched 'lite' versions of its apps, including Facebook and Ola.





India's smartphone users suffer from relatively slow 4G download speeds because of network congestion, according to a 2019 report from OpenSignal.





The compan recently launched an in-app SoS button for its patrons so that in case of any emergency, guests can receive immediate assistance from hotel staff and also call local law enforcement authorities.





OYO has been on an aggressive growth phase. In February, the company launched in Japan and in March the company said it would invest Rs 1,400 crore in its India and South Asia businesses. OYO also reported a three-fold rise in revenue to Rs 415 crore in FY18, according to its latest filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).





The company is currently present in more than 800 cities across 24 countries including the UK, the US, and China.