[Funding Alert] Nazara Technologies invests in startup Bakbuck, a vernacular social contesting platform

Gaming platform Nazara Technologies has invested an undisclosed amount in Mumbai-based startup Bakbuck, a vernacular social contesting platform.





Bakbuck app

Commenting on the investment, Manish Agarwal, CEO of Nazara Technologies said,





“Nazara has successfully built a very strong network of younger audience through its investments and offerings in sports based mobile games, and is now looking at building the largest and most secure platform for virtual kitty parties where housewives can interact with each other freely and securely and enjoy a multitude of entertainment options. Bakbuck will help aggregate millions of Indian women on a common platform.”





Operated by Khichadi Technologies, Bakbuck uses technology and immersive user interface transforming popular traditional Indian games like ‘Antakshari’, ‘Saanp Seedhi’ and ‘Tol mol ke Bol’ amongst others, into online contests that users can play anytime, with anyone. Currently available in Hindi, Bakbuck plans to expand to 10 more Indian languages soon.





Bakbuck provides infotainment through daily social contests and knowledge /skill based micro games. It offers Indian women all over the country a safe and social platform to compete and participate in knowledge/skill based social contests and ultra-casual Indian games.





Bakbuck CEO, Abhinay Jain said in a press statement,





“Coming from a small town myself, I could see how smartphones and data adoption has altered the way content is consumed by users, particularly housewives in small towns. Users are now looking for a more interactive, social and instant form of engagement on their mobile phones. This inspired us to start Bakbuck. Bakbuck shall use these funds to enhance product development, acquire new users and build a strong community of women while delivering unique gaming and social contesting experiences."





Bakbuck was launched in August 2018 by Abhinay, Shashank Kakrecha and Rohit Naidu. About 70 percent of its users being females from non-metro cities, Bakbuck claims to have registered 5x user base growth in the past few months with high user stickiness on the platform.





Nazara has previously invested in mobile gaming companies such as Mastermind Sports Limited, Moonglabs Technologies Private Limited and HalaPlay Technologies Private Limited. The company has has taken a majority stake in Next Wave Multimedia Private Limited and NODWIN Gaming Private Limited last year and offers gaming subscription services in over 61 countries globally including, Africa, Middle East, South East Asia and the Indian Subcontinent.





