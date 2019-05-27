[Funding alert] Social media marketing startup @ raises $330K from marquee angel investors

Mumbai-based @ [pronounced ‘AT’], a social media marketing startup, has raised $330,000 through a consortium of marquee angel investors including Anupam Mittal (Founder of shaadi.com, makaan.com & Mauj Mobile), Dharti Desai (Founder and CEO of Finewinesandmore.com), and existing investor Hardik Zaveri (Founder and Director, 8finity Global).





The startup said in an official statement that this round of investment will enable the company to build further capabilities on the technology platform which is critical for providing a seamless experience to its customers as well as marketing efforts being planned by the company.





Commenting on the investment, Armaand Poonawala, Founder & CEO @, said,





“This round of investment has been a shot in the arm as it has not only helped us in building capabilities but completely rebrand ourselves to suit a global audience. With a client base of about 50 clients in just two years, the bulk of our business now comes from India. And true to the digital medium we want to go beyond the realm of geographical boundaries.”





Founded in 2017 by Armand Poonawala, @ provides end-to-end social media marketing solutions to startups and corporates. The startup, which was started off as a social media service for restaurants in New York two years ago, now outsources a wide array of services to small, medium, and emerging enterprises (SMEs) in India too. It has developed an in-house application, which automates the scheduling of content and distribution once a client is onboarded.





Some of its Indian clientele include ‘Shaadi.com’, ‘Organic Riot’, ‘Fresh Ones Tissues’ and ‘Cast You In’ to name a few. The US client list includes names like ‘Dill and Parsley’, ‘The Model Book’ and ‘Monarch’.





Speaking on the investment, Anupam Mittal said,





“Social Media is turning the media landscape on its head, and to see a company led by a very passionate team helping brands navigate these waters is very exciting. With a focus on Intellectual property and scalability, I believe there is an opportunity to build a very large company, and that led me to invest.”





Mittal had previously backed startups like myHQ, Trell, Vebbler, StayAbode, LetsMD, and PinkBlue among others.





