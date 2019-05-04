Kerala capital to host Asia's largest tech startup conclave in September

The second edition of Huddle Kerala, one of Asias largest startup ecosystem congregations, will be held at Kovalam, near Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, from September 27.





The two day-event is envisaged to offer a unique platform for startups to showcase their products before a wide array of technology and industry leaders from around the world.





Representational image

Also read: [Startup Bharat] This bootstrapped startup from Thrissur helps you make money and eat healthy





Huddle Kerala 2019, being organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in association with Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) at Hotel Leela Raviz, will be hosting the best technology experts and Marketing leadership, an official release said.





"The two-day conclave will be a perfect venue for interactive sessions for entrepreneurs. It will offer a rare opportunity for startups to exhibit their products before experts in the industry," said KSUM CEO Dr Saji Gopinath.





The event will be the focal point for tech startups and the entire spectrum of stakeholders of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, including the government, investors, mentors, and industry, it said.





It will provide opportunities for showcasing the technology to startups, industry experts, decision-makers and others connected to the ecosystem.





There will also be scope for partnering with the government of Kerala, one of the most proactive state regimes in embracing emerging technologies and creating a vibrant ecosystem for innovation, the release stated.





Kerala has more than 1,500 registered startups with $38 million-plus funding received between 2017-18.





The conference will be packed with activities including several side events like leadership talks, tech talks, fireside chat, 'Beachside Huddle', 'Speed Dating with Investors On Boat', startup demos, seminars, and many more.





The speaker lineup includes successful founders, serial entrepreneurs, investors, academia, government officials, diplomats, and the industry bigwigs from across the globe.





The meet will focus on the emerging and future technology sectors like blockchain, internet-of-things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), big data, digital entertainment, AR/VR, drone tech, UI/UX, e-Gov/m-Gov, etc.





The first edition of Huddle Kerala had about 2,000 startups, more than 30 speakers, 15 investors, beachside huddles with industry leaders, hackathon, and many other activities.





The event was attended by more than 1,500 delegates, the release added.





Also read: [Startup Bharat] Startups’ Own Country: how Kerala has gone on to foster tech startups and great innovation



