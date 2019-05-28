EDITIONS
FinTech

Payments startup ToneTag ties up with GMO Payment Gateway to set foot in Japan

This strategic partnership will provide ToneTag with avenues to expand its sound-based network in Japan and other geographies in Asia-Pacific.

Tarush Bhalla
28th May 2019
7+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Sound-based payments services provider ToneTag on Tuesday announced its collaboration with Japan’s GMO Payment Gateway, Inc.


This strategic partnership will provide ToneTag with avenues to expand its sound-based network in Japan and other geographies in Asia-Pacific, while strengthening the value-proposition of GMO through facilitation of an advanced contactless services.


ToneTag founders

Kumar Abhishek and Vivek Kumar Singh, founders of ToneTag

Also Read

In digital payments, sound wave scores over Bluetooth, NFC, RFID, and QR


Under this collaboration, ToneTag will deploy an issuer-and-acquirer network on a sound-based payment ecosystem for GMO, introducing a range of banking and retail solutions for end-customer experience.


Along with this, the GMO clientele will also be able to leverage soundwave technology for secure, quick, and seamless financial transactions.


The organisation’s association with globally-reputed internet company GMO aligns with its objective of expansion and provision of financial services for an enhanced experience.


Speaking about the expansion in Japan, Kumar Abhishek, Founder and CEO, ToneTag, said,


"From payment or digital interaction perspective, Japan is very close to the way India or whole of Asia has been. There is a huge opportunity in Japan to move people from cash quickly to mobile. Japan too has a volume of transactions happening in cash, and it is very right to help the ecosystem to leapfrog from cash quickly to mobile payments.”


The founder added that with the launch of their services in Japan, ToneTag will be catering to ‘offline commerce’ roughly enabling one million transactions per month on the platform in the next 18-24 months.


Kumar also remarked, “At this juncture of exponential growth, having a reputed organisation as GMO on board will help us scale newer heights. We believe that this collaboration will certainly help us further our vision towards a major comprehensive expansion, while helping us provide our highly innovative, optimum, secure, and fool-proof financial services to a wider global audience.”


In October last year, ToneTag tied up with First Abu Dhabi Bank, one of the the largest banks in the UAE, to deploy sound-based contactless payments.


The company counts Amazon, MasterCard, and Reliance Capital as its investors.  


Also Read

Sound to pay? ToneTag makes payments secure and easy using sound waves


7+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla
Passionate and driven to unravel the uncovered, Tarush claims to be a rebel (of sorts). He loves to do everything under the sun which helps him gain newer perspectives. A sucker for great conversations, he finds inspiration in other people\'s life stories. Chase him @Ta_rush

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi