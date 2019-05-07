Fresh from its latest round of $568 million funding at a valuation of $7 billion, robotic process automation (RPA) and AI company UiPath has unveiled an ambitious goal of training over five lakh students in India in RPA over the next three years.





The segment of RPA is projected as the next growth opportunity for the technology industry and India could emerge as the global talent capital.





Raghu Subramanian, President and CEO – India, UiPath said that there is a deep potential in the country given the number of graduates passing out across various technical streams.





UiPath India is engaged with numerous academic institutes and universities across the country to introduce RPA in the students' curriculum. The company has set a global target of training one million students in the subject of RPA.





According to Raghu, RPA has the potential to be an $1 trillion industry globally, and there is a severe paucity of talent across the globe. He felt that creating awareness among students on the subject would go a long way in creating a larger talent pool.





Raghu Subramanian, UiPath India President and CEO

Nurturing the talent pool in India is one of the key focus areas for UiPath in India as it also plans to make the country a major hub for the company’s global operations. The India centre was opened in 2016 and is already a major support centre for its products across the globe.





Raghu said, “We have opened eight offices across the country and plan to hire around 1200 people in the next 12-18 months.” The India headcount of UiPath currently stands at around 400. Besides these plans, UiPath India is also planning to expand the scope of its R&D activities to develop core products for the company.





The Series D round saw the participation of investors like Coatue, Dragoneer, Wellington, Sands Capital, Accel, CapitalG, Sequoia, IVP, and Madrona Venture Group.





