Food delivery and discovery unicorn Zomato is always making headlines for its quirky marketing posts and updates. But recently, its Co-founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal started a storm on social media—not for his wedding, or appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show—but for his mind-blogging hiring post.

Goyal took to X to announce that he was hiring a Chief of Staff. He promised that the selected candidate would receive “10X more learnings than a two-year degree from a top management school” while working with him and “some of the smartest folks in consumer tech”.

Pretty exciting right? But there’s a twist.

First, there is no salary for the role of Chief of Staff. It doesn’t end there. The selected candidate will, in turn, have to pay Rs 20 lakh for this particular opportunity. Ironically, there’s another pre-requisite for this role, the candidate should have “zero entitlement.”

The X post received a humongous response—9.1 million views (as of Thursday, November 21, 2 PM). Today, Goyal announced that he already received 10,000 applications for the post.

Unacademy’s chief Gaurav Munjal wrote this was a “no-brainer for someone who is super hungry and wants to make a dent.”

While many termed this as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity, and better than a management course, Goyal faced a lot of flak for the eye-popping pre-requisite, commenting that this was more of a funding round in disguise. But again, as Barum once said, there is no such thing as bad publicity!

YourStory scrolled through social media websites collating the best and the worst responses to Goyal's hiring post:

An X user Keshav tweeted that he was formerly the Chief of Staff who got fired and advised the potential candidates to never order from Swiggy with Goyal sitting in the front of their desk.

Frido’s founder, Ganesh Sonawane, took to LinkedIn to announce that if a candidate gets hired for the Chief of Staff position at the Pune-based startup, the company will pay them Rs 21 lakh in the first year.

Here's what other social media users had to share:

