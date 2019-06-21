EDITIONS
Druva, Droom raise funds; Indian institute giving wings to Tibetan refugee entrepreneurs

Team YS
21st Jun 2019
At the age of 10, he tried to escape from Tibet but was caught by the Chinese authorities and jailed for a month. Two years later, he successfully made his way to Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh, India, where the Tibetan government in exile - the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) - is headquartered. Today, Tsering Norbu, a 24-year-old entrepreneur, his own ecommerce fashion startup 'palnor.com'. 


Tsering's entrepreneurial dream was given wings last year in August at the Jindal Centre for Social Innovation & Entrepreneurship (JSiE). The centre, a part of the OP Jindal Global University, launched a programme in 2015 in partnership with the CTA to support Tibetan entrepreneurship across India.


Tsering Norbu, Founder palnor.com

Tsering Norbu, Founder, palnor.com


Druva raises $130M from Viking Global Investors and others


Cloud data protection and management startup Druva raised $130 million led by Viking Global Investors. The investment round also saw participation from Neuberger Berman, Atreides Management, Riverwood Capital, Tenaya Capital, and Nexus Venture Partners. The company said that it will be using the investment to fuel growth and global expansion, as well as drive new product innovations.


Druva

Jaspreet Singh, Co-founder, Druva


Hike rolls out ZeroTo2 programme to hire freshers and young engineers


Homegrown messaging application platform Hike has launched ‘ZeroTo2’, a programme to hire young engineers with 0-2 years experience. The hiring programme to on-board freshers and engineers who are just starting out was launched in January. The first batch of nine engineers - selected from around 1,500 applicants - is currently in bootcamps, undergoing extensive training.


Hike Founder and CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal addressing ZeroTo2 candidates

Hike Founder and CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal addressing ZeroTo2 candidates


These two automobile enthusiasts' EV startup's bike doubles as a cycle


Matching the joy of riding a bicycle with the speed of a sporty bike is Pune-based Polarity. In a conversation with YourStory Business Editor Vishal Krishna, the startup’s founders Sachin Jadhav and Anand Mohan explain why they have the most urban EV solution in the country.



Entrepreneurs need to design for ‘extreme affordability’: Roopa Kudva of Omidyar India


Late last year, Omidyar Network announced a change in strategy, spinning off some of its well-established initiatives as independent entities – Spero, Luminate, and Flourish. YourStory caught up with ONI’s Managing Director Roopa Kudva to find out more about the type of social impact ONI is seeking to create and how impact can be measured beyond the standard metric.


Roopa Kudva, Omidyar Network India, Managing Director

Roopa Kudva, Managing Director of Omidyar Network India


Myntra Head Amar Nagaram on the Walmart impact, Myntra-Jabong unification


As Myntra readies for its biggest sale ever, Myntra-Jabong Head Amar Nagaram speaks to YourStory on the e-tailer's game plan, how their kiosks are enabling easier delivery, and how the company is planning to grow this year.



How Amruta Fadnavis is spearheading a talent hunt for underprivileged children


Amruta Fadnavis is a banker, singer, and a social activist. She is also the wife of the Maharashtra Chief Minister and the brain behind Mitti Ke Sitare, India’s first musical reality show for underprivileged children aged between seven and 15 years. Spearheaded by Divyaj Foundation in association with Mpower, the talent hunt is scouting from a massive pool of 1.2 lakh children shortlisted from 1,187 MCGM and slum schools in Mumbai. 


Amruta Fadnavis

Amruta Fadnavis with the talented children


Online automobile marketplace Droom gets $10M funding in Series F


Gurugram-based online automobile marketplace Droom has raised $10 million (Rs 69.54 crore) in Series F round of funding from its Singapore-based holding entity. The company last raised $30 million in Series E round in October last year led by Japanese investor Joe Hirao’s family office fund. In May 2018, it secured $30 million in Series D funding led by Toyota Tsusho Corporation.


Founder of Droom

Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder, Droom


On World Refugee Day, a look at refugee-led startups solving problems for their communities


According to UN Refugee Agency reports, 70.8 million people all over the world are displaced. And 25.9 million of them are refugees. The National Foundation for American Policy states that 55 percent of $1 billion startups (50 out of 91 such startups) in the US have had at least one immigrant founder. On World Refugee Day, we shine the spotlight on some refugee startup founders using technology to help their community. 


refugee startups

(From L to R) Tenzin Seldon, Co-founder of Kinstep, TeyEl-Rjula, Co-founder of Tykn.tech, Mursal Hedayat, Founder of Chatterbox

Authors
Team YS

