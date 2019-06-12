EDITIONS
This Father’s Day, gift your dad some cool gadgets to show him just how much you care

Whether he is tech-savvy or just a die-hard Bollywood fan, these cool gadgets and gizmos will make for a perfect gift for your dad this Father's Day.

Tenzin Norzom
12th Jun 2019
Markus Zusak wrote in The Book Thief, “Sometimes I think my papa is an accordion. When he looks at me and smiles and breathes, I hear the notes.” Likewise, our fathers had us believe they were superheroes and could do anything.


Of course, we learnt over time they are no superheroes but always ready to go the extra mile for us. So, with Father’s Day around the corner, it gives us just the right opportunity to show them how much we love them and admire them by gifting them gadgets or gizmos that will ease their life a bit while adding a dash of fun.


father's day

Dads, the real-life superheroes, deserve some pampering this Father's Day

From an electric coffee maker and Alexa smart speaker to Saregama Carvaan, YourStory has curated a list of tech-savvy gift ideas for your father.


A clock radio


Sony FM Projection Alarm Clock Radio Dual Alarm LED screen 


With a distinctive cube design, the device can be a useful one if your father is having trouble falling asleep and waking up on time. It has relaxing sounds to listen to before going to sleep, dual alarms, and gradual wake options as well. The device will also project time on the wall or ceiling. It has a strong built-in backup battery and a USB port to charge smartphones.


Available on online at a price range of Rs 10,000- Rs 13,000.


Leg and foot massager


JSB HF05 Leg and Foot Massager 


After a long day at work, dads come home tired and not everybody can shell out money to get a relaxing massage every time they need it. This leg and foot massager will be the perfect gift for them to relax anytime they want to, without having to go out. It will help relieve pain in the knees and foot, and improve blood circulation as well.


Available online at a price range of Rs 8,000 - Rs 13,000


Astronaut mobile stand


If your father is someone who forgets where he left his phone every five minutes, or is super careful of his smartphone, this astronaut figurine stand might be the perfect gift that just serves the purpose. It is also shock resistant and has a non-slip base.


Available online at price range of Rs 700 - Rs 1500


Saregama Carvaan


Saregama Carvaan SC03 Portable Digital Music Player


If your dad has an undying love for the 80s and 90s Bollywood songs and hums whenever it is played on TV, then think no more and get the Saregama Carvaan. It has 5,000 Hindi songs by all-time favourites such as Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, and many others pre-loaded, which makes it the right gift. With song selections based on the artist and mood, it might become his next prized possession.


Available online at a price range of Rs 5,000- Rs 8,000


Coffee maker


Nescafé É Smart Coffee Maker and Travel Mug


They say everything gets better with coffee. If your dad is someone who loves his coffee and starts his day with a hot brew, or needs coffee on the go, this is the right gift for him. E by Nescafe is an app-enabled hot and cold coffee maker.


It is available on Amazon at a price range of Rs 5,000 - Rs 7,000


Illusion wall clock


It is Father’s Day, but you might want to tell your father to procrastinate a little less. If that’s the case, gifting him the illusion wall clock will be a nice way to remind him to get up and get working.


Available online at a price range of Rs 3,000- Rs 5,000.


Home and car washer


Bosch 1500-Watt Home and Car Washer 


This home and car cleaning equipment by Bosch will help remove dried dirt and stains. If this sounds like something your father always struggles to do with his car or if the man of the house is struggling to clean rooftops during weekends, gifting this may help everyone's cause big time!


Available online at a price range of Rs 6,000 - Rs 12,000


Portable digital tyre inflator


Compact Portable Digital Tyre Inflator with Carrying Case


Men’s love affair with cars is an age-old tale. So, when it comes to cars, fathers will be at it to keep it in shape. The digital tyre inflator by Amazon Basics will sure make your father happy. It is compact and portable, and will let him fix the wheels on the go.


Available online at a price range of Rs 500 - Rs 3000


Digital photo frame


Miracle Digital 25.4 cm Photo Frame


If you are looking to gift your father a proper photo frame the old school fashion way, but also want it to be a little more than that, the digital world has you covered. The digital photo frame can be mounted on a wall, has a great display, and a remote control as well. Upload some great pictures of your father and his day will be done!


Available online at a price range of Rs 3,000 - Rs 8,000


Desktop calendar


The Origin One Calendar Ultima


While growing up, among the various things our parents taught us was being organised. And if your father is one of those who loves to stay organised all the time, this calendar can come handy and can be converted into a desktop or blackboard whenever.


Available online at a price range of Rs 800 - Rs 1,000.


Alexa Smart Speaker


Alexa #rd Gen Echo-dot smart speaker


If you have not already bought a smart speaker for your father at home, Alexa smart speaker will be a great gift. You might also want to see your father get childish with the Alexa experience.


Available online at a price range of Rs 2,000 - Rs 4.000.



Authors
Tenzin Norzom

