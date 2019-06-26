EDITIONS
Tech

HDFC Life partners with IvyCamp to launch Futurance, a programme for startups

HDFC Life is looking for startups working in areas of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), Blockchain, Data Sciences, Augmented Reality/ Virtual reality (AR/VR), Internet of Things (IOT), Robotic Process Application (RPA) and computational linguistics among others.

Sujata Sangwan
26th Jun 2019
8+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Life insurance solutions provider, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with IvyCamp, an arm of IvyCap Ventures Advisors Pvt. Ltd. to launch “Futurance”, a programme to identify and work with startups that have built cutting edge products which could harness business opportunities in insurance value chain.

 

HDFC Life is looking for startups working in areas of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), Blockchain, Data Sciences, Augmented Reality/ Virtual reality (AR/VR), Internet of Things (IOT), Robotic Process Application (RPA), and computational linguistics among others.

 

Chief Investment Officer, Prasun Gajri, HDFC Life said,

 

"In order to further enhance our technology leadership in the sector, we are now looking to work with the start up ecosystem to solve some of our business problems.”


Tech
Also Read

New Indo-Japan fund of funds set up for emerging technology startups

The HDFC Life Futurance programme, now live on IvyCamp website, is scouting for startups working in emerging technologies. The selected startups, through the programme, could also gain access to investment opportunities from HDFC Life and IvyCamp network.

 

Anju Gupta, Co-founder and President of IvyCamp said,

 

“Our partnership with HDFC Life aims to create a platform where startups come together to further accelerate tech innovation and address critical pain-points of businesses. The programme also aims to encourage entrepreneurship in India and make it more attractive for the youth to create a substantially large number of jobs every year.”

 

As part of this programme, startups will get an opportunity to connect with HDFC Life’s leadership, collaborate with the business teams and commercialize their products.

 

IvyCamp will also leverage its global alumni network of 10,000 entrepreneurs, technologists, mentors, investors, corporate partners and accelerators to support startups in this program.  


“The startup ecosystem has good talent and an approach of innovative thinking. HDFC Life Futurance initiative is a logical win-win step in that direction," Chief Operating Officer, Parvez Mulla, added.


Also Read

[Startup Bharat] HDFC Bank awards grants of Rs 10 Cr to startups and incubators in the social s...



 

 

 

 

 


8+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019
play

Anu Deshpande/Tim Draper, Founder Draper Associates/DFJ/Draper University

6th June 2019
play

Maatram Foundation: Agents of Change

6th June 2019

Latest Stories

Never Stop Engaging: A masterclass on new ways to engage with your customers, in association with HP

by Team YS

After Flipkart Plus, the company now launches multi-brand rewards ecosystem ‘SuperCoins’

by Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Unacademy raises $50M Series D funding, founders of Haptik and Udaan also participate

by Thimmaya Poojary

We are private by design, a medium for communication between close friends: Snapchat

by Press Trust of India

Apple acquires Drive.ai to stay on road with self-driving vehicles

by Tenzin Norzom

With a match-matching platform for volunteers and NGOs, this social enterprise is looking to maximise the impact of social outreach

by Team YS

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

Make-a-Thon: India's Biggest Growth-Product Hackathon

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

How to Start Interior Design Business

Kolkata