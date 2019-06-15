How to register a company in India: a complete guide

Want to start a business but too intimidated by all the legal requirements for setting up a company? Here's a detailed look at what you need to do.Sanjay Shenoy
Most of the founders are coders, designers, marketers, and folks from different professions. One critical thing that most founders aren’t the best at are the basic legalities when it comes to starting and registering a business.
Let me tell you how important it is to be on the right side of the law. The last thing that you want is getting penalised over a legal mistake that you were not even aware of!
I know that your initial focus is to give shape to your business idea and build a team that believes in your vision. Pitching to prospects, closing deals, and meeting with investors along with developing the product takes up all your time.
However, when you embark on your journey as an entrepreneur, the first thing you should do is register your company.
As a rule of thumb, you should never use your private bank account to make a business transaction. You never know when this could bite you in the future.
Additionally, if you’re looking to raise funding, investors would never invest in a startup that is not registered. Or in case of the incorrect company structure, they would ask you to first get this sorted.
In this article, in order to prevent you from making registration blunders, I’m sharing all that you need to know when registering your company in India.
Just as building a business is not easy, coming up with a name for your venture is equally difficult. It takes time to find a name relevant for your business and rushing into a name for the sake of getting the website live does more harm than good.
Think of Google or Nike.
People remember and associate brands by their names. The process of naming a business is equivalent to laying the base of a building.
The name should be strong and well-aligned otherwise it would be remembered for all wrong reasons.
Also, there are numerous extensions to the domain name available. If you’re doing business in India, a .com or a .in is preferred. If you’re going to go global, you may have to add an extension based on the country you’re targeting.
Some of the directions of naming a company based on the Companies Act 2013, and Companies Incorporation Rules 2014 are:
Once you decide the name of the company, the next step is to incorporate the company. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), under the Companies Act 2013 has made the new company registration process very simple and efficient. You can get your company registered within seven days. The process is so seamless that you can get the registration done without even going to the government offices!
This is was impossible a few decades ago, but India has gone 90 percent digital and therefore online company registration is made easier. Every document can be filed electronically, and there is no need for people to visit the place of business registration in India.
As a founder, you should be clear about the name and type of your startup. To register to incorporate your entity under a specific business type, you should be aware of the technicalities of each type.
You will have to choose from - sole proprietorship, private limited, public limited, partnership and limited liability partnership.
Before deciding the business type, have a clarity on the kind of business you are into, your goals and objectives since each of these types come with their own legal implications.
According to Section 3 of companies, a company is a legal entity registered and formed under the 1956 Companies Act.
There are five main types of companies you can register in India:
The sole proprietorship is the easiest form of company registration in India. One person manages sole ownership, i.e., a sole proprietor. If you are looking to have full control of your business, this option serves ideal.
Before you register, you need to have the following documents:
Once you have these, you can approach any chartered accountant for a registration certificate and you are good to go.
A new type of business structure called One Person Company (OPC) was introduced by the Indian government in 2013.
Until 2013, a single person could not incorporate a company, you needed to have a minimum of two directors to do that.
But why would you need to incorporate a company if you are an individual instead of just going for sole proprietorship?
An incorporated company helps entrepreneurs limit their liabilities and also avail certain tax benefits. But with OPC, an individual could incorporate a company and be the sole director while retaining 100 percent of the company.
Approach a CA and they should be able to take care of the entire process for a nominal fee.
If you decide to have partners in your business, the easiest way to go ahead with is to create a partnership firm. All you need is a partnership deed which is an agreement between the partners. This agreement will contain all the duties and obligations between the partners and how profit will be shared.
You can register the partnership firm Indian Partnership Act, 1932 but it is not mandatory and is at the discretion of the partners.
Limited Liability Company(LLC) takes advantage of other business structures corporation, partnerships, and sole proprietorship. Limited Liability Company is entitled as flexible business structures, and LLC separates personal and business liabilities. Every owner will have their tax liabilities shared.
LLCs are not liable for business debts like other business structures, and these have limited life.
A Private Limited Company aka LTD is a type of company that has a minimum of two and a maximum of 200 members. As the name suggests, it cannot raise the funds from the public, which means the company cannot publicly issue the shares. There is no paid-up capital required now to set up an LTD.
If all your papers are in order, you are done with your application.
It's significant to select the business structure carefully as it impacts your income tax returns. Each business structure has its own compliances, and therefore you need to keep this in mind on how to set up a company in India. The company needs to file annual returns and income tax return with the company registrar.
The company's account books are audited mandatorily every year. The legal complications need spending money on tax filing experts, accountants, and auditors. Choose the right business structure when thinking of registering your company in India.
A businessperson should have a clear idea of the type of legal compliance she/he is willing to take care of or deal with. Some of the business structures are investor friendly while others are complicated. The investor will prefer to go with a legal and recognised business structure.
Here are some crucial questions you should ask yourself before deciding on how to start your company in India. They’re important in deciding the next plan of action.
Yes! If you need to spend less, then you should go with either partnership or sole proprietorship.
You can prefer to choose a Private Limited Company or LLP in case you can recover the compliance and setup costs.
The cost of registration of a sole proprietor company is nearly Rs 2,500 while that of a partnership firm is nearly Rs 5,000. If you incorporate a private (LLP or LLC) company with a minimum authorised capital of Rs 1,00,000, the registration will cost you Rs 7,000.
For a proprietor, the income tax returns are similar to the individual income tax return filings.
For an LLP, the income tax returns are filed under the form ITR-5. For the turnover of more than 40 lakhs, you need to get a tax audit.
In the case of an individual managing the entire company then it's an excellent option to choose a person company. If there is more than one owner, then you can choose a Private Limited Company or Limited Liability Partnership.
HUF, partnership, and Sole Proprietor business structures will have unlimited liability. The money will be recovered from the partners or members in the profit sharing ratio in the case of default loans. The personal asset risk is high in this case. LLPs and companies have limited liability. The member liability is restricted to the contribution amount made by the share value of each member.
Investors stay away from unregistered business structures. Entities like Private Limited Company and LLP are trusted by angel investors and venture capitalists. You should seek the help of a lawyer before choosing the best business structure for you.
The three critical factors to look into while choosing to incorporate a company in India are:
Taxation: The business owners who desire to report losses and profit of their business on their personal tax returns and who are taxed on the net earnings from the company need to select "pass-through entity". This includes partnerships, sole proprietorships, and LLC in India. The owner who needs to utilise a corporate structure to take advantage of corporate tax rates should go with C Corporation or S corporation business structure.
Risk: A business is always risky and business owners should consider opting for a business structure capable of securing their personal and valuable assets from the business responsibilities. A corporation or LLC can insulate the personal assets of the owner from the business litigation and creditors.
Complexity: LLCs and corporations need detailed record keeping and adherence to an extensive list of needs to control Limited Liability protection.
The additional factors are:
Control: The level of control the business owner has towards the business directly impacts the company registration structure. For example, if you are the business owner who adheres to manage the company as an individual, then you should be ready to stay as a sole trader.
Complexity and cost of legal structure and formation: There are various legal structures, and each has an ideal set of complications, procedures, and cost. For instance, a sole trader required few reporting needs that he/she can do by themselves. A more complicated structure like a trust holds requirements of strict reporting and should be set up by an accountant or solicitor.
Tax implications: The business legal structure holds essential effects on the tax amount you pay. A sole trader can enjoy the tax benefits by claiming on a personal tax return whereas a trust does not need to pay income tax on profits.
Here are some of the procedures for registration of the company under companies’ act 2013. There are four critical steps to be followed on how to register a company in India.
The first step is to apply for the DSC of the directors also derived as Digital Signature Certificate. DSC is e-signature which enables you to complete the online company registration process in India. It takes two days to obtain DSC after submitting the documents.
The Information Technology Act, 2000 has included provisions for utilising digital signature on every submitted document in the form of electronics to make sure the authenticity and security of the documents are filed electronically.
This is an authentic and secure way to submit a document electronically. Similarly, all filings done by the LLP and companies under the government program of MCA21 are needed to be filed utilizing the digital signatures by the person who is authorized to sign the documents.
The second step is to acquire an identification number. Obtaining a DIN is mandatory according to the amendment act of 2006. Every intending and existing directors need to acquire DIN. To get this, file a DIN e-form. The form can be taken from the official State of Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
Once receiving the generated DIN, they should let know about their organisation about DIN. The director can let them know about their company using DIN 2 form. The company should then intimate the ROC (Registrar of Corporate) regarding all DIN of the directors via DIN-3 form.
In the case of any changes in DIN or if there is anything to be updated like personal details, address, etc., then the director needs to initiate the changes to be done through the eForm DIN- 4 forms.
This part is about having an MCA portal or registered user account for e-Form filing, for different transactions, for online fee payment as business and registered user. Creating an account is free.
How to get a certificate of incorporation in India? Here you go! The final part of the company registration online is incorporating the company name, notice for appointment of managers, secretary, and company directors, and registering the opinion of the situation of office and office address.
So what have you decided? What business structure are you going for and why? Let us know in the comments below
Sanjay Shenoy is the co-founder of PixelTrack, a digital marketing training and consulting company. He is also trying to put the marketing back into digital marketing through his blog: Sanjay Shenoy. Content is his forte and has left his mark at prominent startups like Thrillophilia and Explara in the past. He is also a TEDx speaker, author, a corporate trainer with clients like Mercedes Benz India and Nikon Lenswear. In his free time, he likes to travel, juggle, learn music, play football and pet his dog, Max.