EDITIONS
Sanjay Shenoy

Sanjay Shenoy is the co-founder of PixelTrack, a digital marketing training and consulting company. He is also trying to put the marketing back into digital marketing through his blog: Sanjay Shenoy. Content is his forte and has left his mark at prominent startups like Thrillophilia and Explara in the past. He is also a TEDx speaker, author, a corporate trainer with clients like Mercedes Benz India and Nikon Lenswear. In his free time, he likes to travel, juggle, learn music, play football and pet his dog, Max. 

Ecommerce

How to be a Flipkart seller: 11 essential steps

by Sanjay Shenoy
Share on
2nd Jun 2019 · 12 min read
Funding

A detailed guide for startups on getting angel investment in India

by Sanjay Shenoy
Share on
1st Jun 2019 · 9 min read
Startup

14 Top Co-working Spaces in Bengaluru

by Sanjay Shenoy
Share on
26th May 2019 · 14 min read
Funding

The Ultimate Guide for Entrepreneurs to Get Startup Funding in India

by Sanjay Shenoy
Share on
25th May 2019 · 26 min read