Innovate to Lead - Innovation Camp to build industry-academia collaboration is coming to Nagpur, Pune and Nashik

When industries and academia work in tandem, they become a powerful engine for economic growth and innovation. However, various studies show (barring a few examples pertaining to mostly large companies and Institutes) that the two remain largely disconnected in the country. While both industry and academia are aware of the benefits such collaborations bring, such partnerships don’t emerge naturally because of various factors.





But with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), GmbH, it was possible to facilitate this collaboration. To showcase the outcomes of the successful collaboration, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), GmbH, in partnership with Ministry of MSMEs and local stakeholders (MSME, Academia, Associations), recently organised a successful Innovate to Lead - Innovation Camp at Aurangabad.





After the success of the Aurangabad event, GIZ is all set to host roadshows in three other cities in Maharashtra -- Nagpur, Pune and Nashik.





Industry-academia collaboration to address MSME challenges





The unique model of industry-academia collaboration facilitated by GIZ India in partnership with Ministry of MSMEs and various industry associations, involved students and their mentors working with small and medium enterprises to identify complex problems through factory visits and develop solutions to address them. The initiative helped bridged the gap and MSMEs were able to save costs and increase their productivity and efficiency. Students, on the other hand, got exposure to actual industry problems and practices which will help them get better employment opportunities.





So, what's in store for the attendees of the Innovation Camp? These will help both MSMEs and academia explore opportunities for growth that will be mutually beneficial. Innovative solutions and prototypes developed by the students for MSMEs will be showcased at the Innovation Gallery.





That's not all. Success stories of previous industry-academia collaborations will be shared during the event.





This is your chance to showcase your ideas, network with folks from various industries and contribute to the development of India's private sector. The Innovation Camps will take place on the following dates in these cities:





Nagpur - Tuesday | (TBC)





With MSME-DI Nagpur and MIDC Industries Association as the BMO partner, the event will see great participation from academia and more than 30 SMEs across Nagpur. Witness some innovative solutions developed by teams from VNIT, KDK and RCOEM colleges.





Pune - Thursday | July 4, 2019





Get a chance to listen to MSME owners, academicians and corporates like Tata and Mahindra talk about innovation promotion and the benefits of industry-academia partnerships. Teams from 2 engineering colleges (VIT and Nutan College of Engineering) are working with 10 MSMEs to solve their problems.. If you are from an MSME or an academia member, this is a great opportunity to learn about new innovative ways to collaborate.





Nashik - Friday | July 5, 2019

Venue - Nashik Engineering Cluster (Map link)





The Nashik Innovation Camp will showcase solutions developed for 16 MSMEs by teams from three colleges. Listen to what senior industry experts, academicians and MSME owners have to say about the benefits of collaboration.





This year, you can look forward to an increase in the number of projects with higher participation from both MSMEs and academia.




