EDITIONS
Brand Spotlight
GIZ
Announcements

Innovate to Lead - Innovation Camp to build industry-academia collaboration is coming to Nagpur, Pune and Nashik

Team YS
26th Jun 2019
7+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

When industries and academia work in tandem, they become a powerful engine for economic growth and innovation. However, various studies show (barring a few examples pertaining to mostly large companies and Institutes) that the two remain largely disconnected in the country. While both industry and academia are aware of the benefits such collaborations bring, such partnerships don’t emerge naturally because of various factors.


GIZ Feature Image

But with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), GmbH, it was possible to facilitate this collaboration. To showcase the outcomes of the successful collaboration, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), GmbH, in partnership with Ministry of MSMEs and local stakeholders (MSME, Academia, Associations), recently organised a successful Innovate to Lead - Innovation Camp at Aurangabad.


After the success of the Aurangabad event, GIZ is all set to host roadshows in three other cities in Maharashtra -- Nagpur, Pune and Nashik.


Industry-academia collaboration to address MSME challenges


The unique model of industry-academia collaboration facilitated by GIZ India in partnership with Ministry of MSMEs and various industry associations, involved students and their mentors working with small and medium enterprises to identify complex problems through factory visits and develop solutions to address them. The initiative helped bridged the gap and MSMEs were able to save costs and increase their productivity and efficiency. Students, on the other hand, got exposure to actual industry problems and practices which will help them get better employment opportunities.


So, what's in store for the attendees of the Innovation Camp? These will help both MSMEs and academia explore opportunities for growth that will be mutually beneficial. Innovative solutions and prototypes developed by the students for MSMEs will be showcased at the Innovation Gallery.


That's not all. Success stories of previous industry-academia collaborations will be shared during the event.


Register now and be part of an innovative ecosystem


This is your chance to showcase your ideas, network with folks from various industries and contribute to the development of India's private sector. The Innovation Camps will take place on the following dates in these cities:


Nagpur - Tuesday | (TBC)


With MSME-DI Nagpur and MIDC Industries Association as the BMO partner, the event will see great participation from academia and more than 30 SMEs across Nagpur. Witness some innovative solutions developed by teams from VNIT, KDK and RCOEM colleges.


Pune - Thursday | July 4, 2019


Get a chance to listen to MSME owners, academicians and corporates like Tata and Mahindra talk about innovation promotion and the benefits of industry-academia partnerships. Teams from 2 engineering colleges (VIT and Nutan College of Engineering) are working with 10 MSMEs to solve their problems.. If you are from an MSME or an academia member, this is a great opportunity to learn about new innovative ways to collaborate.


Nashik - Friday | July 5, 2019

Venue - Nashik Engineering Cluster (Map link)


The Nashik Innovation Camp will showcase solutions developed for 16 MSMEs by teams from three colleges. Listen to what senior industry experts, academicians and MSME owners have to say about the benefits of collaboration.


This year, you can look forward to an increase in the number of projects with higher participation from both MSMEs and academia. Hurry up and register now!


7+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019
play

Anu Deshpande/Tim Draper, Founder Draper Associates/DFJ/Draper University

6th June 2019
play

Maatram Foundation: Agents of Change

6th June 2019

Latest Stories

Data related to payments to be stored only in India: RBI

by Press Trust of India

US Federal Reserve to look 'carefully' at Facebook virtual coin Libra

by Press Trust of India

Google Maps launches 'Stay Safer' feature in India

by Press Trust of India

Roots Ventures on track for Rs 200 Cr maiden fund, gets Paytm founder as anchor investor

by Press Trust of India

Innoviti says new ML-based tech is helping improve user experience of Google Pay payments

by Team YS

[Funding Alert] Clairvolex raises Series B of $3.5M led by Walden Riverwood Capital

by Rashi Varshney

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

Make-a-Thon: India's Biggest Growth-Product Hackathon

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

How to Start Interior Design Business

Kolkata