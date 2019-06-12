EDITIONS
Corporate

IT services growth to remain at 6-8 pc in USD terms in FY20: ICRA

Despite the pressure on growth and margins, the credit profile of Indian IT services companies is expected to remain stable, underpinned by its ability to sustain free cash flows, it said.

Press Trust of India
12th Jun 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The Indian IT services sector is expected to register a growth of 6-8 per cent in US dollar terms during 2019-20, according to ratings agency ICRA.

 

Indian IT firms could also see higher wage bills and lower margins on account of increased onsite hiring as they tackle tighter visa scrutiny and reduction in H1-B visa approvals.

 

"As per available trends, ICRA sample set (13 companies) grew by 16.8 per cent in INR terms, while in US dollar terms, it grew by 7.5 per cent during FY2019... The Indian IT services sector is expected to register growth of 6-8 per cent in US dollar during FY2020," ICRA said in a statement.

 

It added that despite currency benefits as well as use of operating levers, the profitability has remained flattish in 2018-19 at 22.5 percent.


yourstory_snapdeal_growth
Also Read

Why innovation is the future of the IT services industry


This, ICRA said, was on account of higher onsite hiring and sub-contracting cost necessitated by visa curbs, pricing pressure, increased regulatory costs and wage inflation.

 

The agency said increasing compliance and evidence requirements are adding to cost pressures, and coupled with fewer issuance of H-1B visas, Indian companies have ramped up onshore hiring in the US.

 

"As per ICRA research, this will culminate into approximately 10 percent reduction in H1-B visa approvals for regular applicants...This will lead to higher onsite hiring which is associated with higher wage bills and lower margins," it pointed out.

 

The overall margins are estimated to decline from 22.5 percent in 2018-19 to 21.5 percent in 2019-20 (estimate) for ICRA sample companies, it added.

 

Despite the pressure on growth and margins, the credit profile of Indian IT services companies is expected to remain stable, underpinned by its ability to sustain free cash flows, it said.

 

The credit profile is also supported by net cash position with significant liquidity in the form of surplus investments generated out of past cash flows despite healthy dividend payout and share buybacks.

 

Gaurav Jain, Vice President, Corporate Ratings, ICRA said the agency also expects consolidation in the industry, especially among small and mid-sized players, over the next decade.

 

He noted that geo-political issues restricting movement of skilled labour or increase in minimum salary requirement will have negative impact on the sector outlook.

 

Demand is being driven by scaling up of solutions built around digital technologies (mobility, social, cloud, analytics and automation), he added.


Also Read

Change is the name of the game for Indian IT services companies

Also Read

Why the Indian IT services industry has no option but to reinvent itself


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Techie Tuesday is back - this week, meet the woman who helms the tech powering Uber

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] Tech-driven intra-city logistics aggregator COGOS Technologies raises $1M led by IAN

by Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Organic cosmetics startup Cosmeto Food raises Rs 1 Cr from Risers Accelerator fund

by Sujata Sangwan

WhatsApp says no to spam, threatens legal action against entities abusing its platform

by Press Trust of India

Centre approves new agency to develop space warfare weapon systems

by Krishna Reddy

WATCH: How healthtech startup DocsApp plans to reach 1 lakh people in the remotest parts of India every day

by Vishal Krishna

Go-Jek acquires recruitment platform AirCTO, expands India operations

by Sindhu Kashyap

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online
Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai