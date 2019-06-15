[Jobs Roundup] The growing hospitality and rental space has room for you too with openings in OYO, Zolo, Nestaway

India is a well-known tourist destination. The tourism and hospitality industry has emerged as one of the key drivers of growth, according to a study conducted by India Brand Equity Foundation. Moreover, 30.5 million international tourists are expected to visit India by 2028.





And startups are tapping this area. With more and more startups betting on ideas around hospitality, looking for a comfortable stay has never been easier. Players like OYO, Zolo and Nestaway are getting the best out of the business.





Such growth demands talent and these startups are looking to hire more people. YourStory has curated a list of job openings in hospitality and rental startups.





An OYO Living property

OYO

Business Development Manager

Experience needed: not specified





As a business development manager, your responsibilities include identifying and finalising new properties, and maintaining relationships with all stakeholders to run properties profitably. The candidate will be responsible for end-to-end business development of the assigned area, which includes planning and building short-term and long-term supply. The candidate will also have to maintain a balance in inventory growth and demand to ensure optimisation.

OYO

Head of Finance

Experience needed: 8-10 years





As the head of finance, the candidate will be responsible for budgeting and forecasting processes. The candidate will also be responsible for designing audit strategy, planning, and execution of statutory audits, tax audits, and special assignments. The candidate will also have to coordinate with a central team and drive key initiatives during the year.

OYO

Enterprise Sales Manager

Experience needed: 3-5 years





The candidate for enterprise sales manager will be responsible for strategising, launching, and scaling up business operations in the market. The candidate will also have to leverage market opportunities, develop new client relationships, and account for existing OYO WorkSpaces properties as well as bespoke solutions. The candidate will have to work closely with micro-market teams to develop and close business leads.

A library at Zolo Stays

Zolo Stays

Lead Android Developer

Experience needed: not specified





As the lead Android developer, the candidate will have to design and build advanced app features for the Android platform, and collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features. The candidate will also have to unit test code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability.

Zolo Stays

Technical Program Manager

Experience needed: 5 years





The candidate will have to lead and coordinate new product initiatives related to all releases, including the execution of deployment plans and checklists. The candidate will be responsible for managing all aspects of the project such as project planning, requirements definition, risk management, communication, and implementation planning. The candidate will also have to run scrum meetings, track milestones, and keep the stakeholders updated of the progress.

www.nestaway.in

Nestaway

Area Property Manager

House Acquisition Manager

Experience needed: not specified





The candidate should be able to take ownership of around 100 houses and provide best in class experience to the tenants. The candidate will be required to do periodic checks of the houses assigned to them, and ensure that Nestaway has all the data, including tenant agreements photographs of the house.

