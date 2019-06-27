EDITIONS
Jobs

[Jobs Roundup] Work with these VC firms to spot and nurture the next big startup

If you are passionate about entrepreneurship and India's booming startup ecosystem, it's time to join the journey. Landing a job with a VC firm may be the best way to do it.

Tenzin Norzom
27th Jun 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Venture capital firms have had a huge role to play in India’s startup boom. They have put founders on the entrepreneurial path by believing in their ideas, grit, and determination – and backing them. 


venture capital

Flipkart, the poster boy of Indian startups, grew to its current scale with funds from Helion Venture Partners, Accel India, and Tiger Global Management during 2008-2009, decisive years in the online retailer’s growth story. Likewise, most startups were once great ideas that took off with the help of funds from venture capitalists and other angel investors. 


It won’t be an overstatement to say that there’s one (or more) venture capital firm behind every startup  If you have a deep passion for startups and are always keen to learn about new business models, technology, and consumer businesses, a job in a VC firm may be the right fit for you. 


YourStory presents a list of job openings in VC firms. 


Blume Ventures 

Investment Analyst

Experience needed: 2-3 years 


As an investment analyst, the candidate will have to support portfolio companies by providing value-adds to their growth plans and strategic initiatives, in conjunction with the Investment Lead. The candidate’s role also includes helping Blume in prioritising, and building an investment thesis for sectors and opportunities, and sourcing exciting startups for Blume via personal network from college and friends.

For more information, click here


Orios Venture Partners

Investment Associate

Experience needed: 5-8 years


As an investment associate, the candidate must have a deep passion for startups along with curiosity about new business models, technology, and consumer businesses. The candidate should help in sourcing and selecting highly promising investments, provide strategic post-investment support, and manage relationships with invested companies. The candidate will also be exposed to cutting-edge business models and will have to evaluate if these will culminate into a rewarding investment.

For more information, click here


Unitus Capital

Associate Vice President 

Experience needed: 5-7 years


As the Associate Vice President, the candidate will have to work on a wide range of assignments and transactions, from initial client pitches through transaction closings, and mergers and acquisitions. The candidate will also have to lead transaction execution, including investor reachout and pitches, negotiation of terms, and working with third-party service providers, including lawyers, valuers, and due-diligence agencies. The candidate should be able to market services both to internal partners and external clients, and also develop client networks.

For more information, click here


GKN Investment Banking

Junior Analyst

Experience needed: 0-5 years


The candidate will have to source and interpret company and industry information from a variety of data sources, including company reports, online databases, and JPMorgan proprietary content to form views on the industry, key trends, and individual companies. The candidate will have to analyse and interpret financial statements, including preparing trading and transaction comparable and bench-marking for companies in the sector or products covered.

For more information, click here


Kotak Investment Advisors Limited

Manager/Senior Manager

Experience needed: 5-10 years


As the manager, the candidate will be responsible for day-to-day treasury operations and monitoring funds position for all legal entities and funds. The candidate will have to coordinate with internal, statutory auditors, bankers, custodians, and MFs, and also handle statutory payments, including tax deducted at source (TDS), service tax, and professional tax. The candidate will also have to handle investor database and operational activities pertaining to venture capital funds. 

For more information, click here.


Also Read

Looking for angel investment for your startup? Here's all you need to know

Also Read

LetsVenture and Pioneer Fund collaborate to invest in Indian startups


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tenzin Norzom

Related Tags

play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019
play

Anu Deshpande/Tim Draper, Founder Draper Associates/DFJ/Draper University

6th June 2019
play

Maatram Foundation: Agents of Change

6th June 2019

Latest Stories

Here's how startups will drive 5G innovations in India

by Thimmaya Poojary

Why we need to look at startups like Kheyti; Unacademy raises $50M in Series D

by Team YS

[Startup Bharat] This Coimbatore-based startup sits out of Oregon, US, to serve Google, Microsoft, Adobe

by Sampath Putrevu

Here’s how Delhi-based IoT startup DataCultr is helping enterprises connect, control, and analyse data

by Vishal Krishna

WATCH: How Dailyhunt wants to reach Bharat’s 400M people with a focus on video and hyperlocal advertising

by Vishal Krishna

From Zomato to the US: this startup is battling to put an end to single-use plastic with bamboo straws

by Sindhu Kashyap

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

Make-a-Thon: India's Biggest Growth-Product Hackathon

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

How to Start Interior Design Business

Kolkata