Wondering how one can take their devotion to fandoms to another level? Look no further, for Microsoft is pushing all boundaries with their Xbox range of personal care products. In case you are wondering, this is not a mid-June prank, as the US-based tech giant partners up with Axe's parent company, Unilever to unveil a Xbox-themed bodywash, deodorant, and shower gels.









Hitting stores this July, the Xbox products, however, will be available only in Australia and New Zealand markets, as per reports. It will be launched as part of Lynx, which is the name of Axe’s international line.





“Lift your game,” reads the tagline of the Xbox brand of personal care products, pictures of which have made their way to the social media.





“Available from July this year - generally with retail stuff like this, it'll arrive in distribution centres at 'launch,' then takes a little while to make its way onto shelves,” the official Twitter handle for news and updates of Xbox ANZ announced.





As soon as the news broke online, social media was flooded with curious questions and posts about this interesting collaboration between Microsoft and Lynx. Among them, were a host of memes and some hilarious potshots as well. What was more interesting, though, was the flurry of responses from the team of Xbox ANZ.





“The Lynx Xbox range was created to celebrate the achievements of our fans and to immortalise their skill, passion and dedication,” they wrote in response to a tweet thread about “innovation” and the community of gamers.





In a separate tweet, they added: “We'd love to extend the range in future!”





I seriously and honestly have no comment. I have no idea what a comment would even be on this. I’m frankly thinking of just going and drinking heavily at this point. https://t.co/hWZVyEHXjh — Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) June 4, 2019

Just in case you are wondering what the Lynx Xbox range smells like – it is a combination “fresh scent of pulsing green citrus, featuring top notes of kaffir lime and winter lemon, aromatic herbal middle notes of mint and sage, and woody bottom notes of patchouli and clearwood,” as per the official description obtained by Gamespot.





All that a user needs to do is spray some Xbox to “power up” – as Xbox ANZ boss Tania Chee says – before heading outdoors. Gamers, are you listening?







