EDITIONS
Quick News and Updates

Microsoft all set to launch Xbox body wash, deodorant, and shower gels

Hitting stores this July, the Xbox personal care products will be available only in Australia and New Zealand markets.

Sutrishna Ghosh
5th Jun 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Wondering how one can take their devotion to fandoms to another level? Look no further, for Microsoft is pushing all boundaries with their Xbox range of personal care products. In case you are wondering, this is not a mid-June prank, as the US-based tech giant partners up with Axe's parent company, Unilever to unveil a Xbox-themed bodywash, deodorant, and shower gels.


Microsoft Xbox body wash


Hitting stores this July, the Xbox products, however, will be available only in Australia and New Zealand markets, as per reports. It will be launched as part of Lynx, which is the name of Axe’s international line.


“Lift your game,” reads the tagline of the Xbox brand of personal care products, pictures of which have made their way to the social media.


“Available from July this year - generally with retail stuff like this, it'll arrive in distribution centres at 'launch,' then takes a little while to make its way onto shelves,” the official Twitter handle for news and updates of Xbox ANZ announced.


As soon as the news broke online, social media was flooded with curious questions and posts about this interesting collaboration between Microsoft and Lynx. Among them, were a host of memes and some hilarious potshots as well. What was more interesting, though, was the flurry of responses from the team of Xbox ANZ.


“The Lynx Xbox range was created to celebrate the achievements of our fans and to immortalise their skill, passion and dedication,” they wrote in response to a tweet thread about “innovation” and the community of gamers.


In a separate tweet, they added: “We'd love to extend the range in future!”


Just in case you are wondering what the Lynx Xbox range smells like – it is a combination “fresh scent of pulsing green citrus, featuring top notes of kaffir lime and winter lemon, aromatic herbal middle notes of mint and sage, and woody bottom notes of patchouli and clearwood,” as per the official description obtained by Gamespot.


All that a user needs to do is spray some Xbox to “power up” – as Xbox ANZ boss Tania Chee says – before heading outdoors. Gamers, are you listening?

Also Read

After Apple and Amazon, Microsoft's valuation briefly touches $1 trillion



3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sutrishna Ghosh
Sutrishna spends time on the Internet navigating the unique and the extraordinary. She is a foodie and loves both cats and dogs.

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Inside Bigbasket's big plans; Say hello to a blockchain-powered mobile wallet

Latest Stories

Solar installations down by 49 pc in Jan-Mar period this year

by Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Real estate startup NoBroker raises $51M in Series C funding led by General Atlantic

by Tarush Bhalla

Instagram rolls out new feature for less data usage

by Press Trust of India

Paytm clocks 5.5 B transactions worth $50 B in FY19

by Tarush Bhalla

Dual transformation: the four mindsets for how you can innovate on current and emerging business models

by Madanmohan Rao

Ecommerce, global protectionism to be discussed at G20 trade ministers' meet

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi