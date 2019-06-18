MobiKwik to offer services in 150 countries, partners with DT One

Gurugram-based payments company, MobiKwik, on Tuesday said it has announced a partnership with global B2B network for mobile top-up solution, DT One.





As per this agreement, MobiKwik will offer mobile recharge in 150 countries across 550 mobile operators, which is first of its plans to tap customers in international markets.





MobiKwik founders: Upasana Taku and Bipin Preet Singh

According to the payments company, the “International Recharge” service on MobiKwik app is currently live across various geographies including the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the United States, Latin America, and the Carribean, enabling users to seamlessly recharge a mobile number across DT One’s global network of over 550 operators.





For DT One, this partnership will enable the company to carry out mobile recharges out of India through its network.





Commenting on the partnership, Upasana Taku, Co-founder, MobiKwik, said,





“We are constantly looking at adding value to our existing offerings for our customers even if it is as simple as mobile recharge back home for people coming to India for work or for studies. This new feature is targeted towards immigrants in India from across the globe, students studying abroad, and even frequent travellers. With this powerful collaboration with DT One, we promise to deliver at a greater scale to our customers. This launch is in line with our future growth and expansion plans in the domestic as well as international markets.”





This announcement will also deliver unparalleled convenience to travellers flying abroad form India. Especially for frequent business travellers, who may have a long term pre-paid SIM of the country they frequently visit, they would be able to recharge it from the comfort of their home via their MobiKwik wallet prior to travel, and that too in Indian currency.





(L to R): Upasana Taku, Co-founder of MobiKwik with Krishnadeep Baruah, EVP, APAC, DT One

“Our goal is to make digital communications more available and accessible to everyone, helping to keep more people better connected so they are able to do the things that matter to them the most, online. By working with MobiKwik, we’re able to seamlessly deliver smarter mobile recharge solutions to more people,” said DT One EVP of APAC, Krishnadeep Baruah.





MobiKwik at present claims to have a user base of over 107 million users, as well as 3 million merchants, and 200+ billers. The payments startup claims to be enrolling at least 10 million users by FY 2020 to avail at least three financial services on the MobiKwik platform.





Founded in 2009 by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku, MobiKwik has raised four rounds of funding from investors including Sequoia Capital, American Express, and Net1 of close to $120 million.



