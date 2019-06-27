EDITIONS
Government

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant gets two-year extension

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, the architect behind Startup India, Make in India, and Digital India programmes, was given an extension earlier as well, until June 30, 2019.

Press Trust of India
27th Jun 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Amitabh Kant, the architect behind Startup India, Make in India, and Digital India programmes was on Wednesday given a two-year extension as Chief Executive Officer of the Niti Aayog, an official order said.


Kant was appointed CEO of Niti Aayog on February 17, 2016 for a fixed two-year term. He has been given an extension until June 30, 2019 and his two-year term was to come to an end by the end of this month. The extension has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet with the order issued by the government on the same terms and conditions, the Personnel Ministry said in the order.


Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog

Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog

Also Read

Design and innovation are the next big thing, says NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at a confluence ...

Kant is from the 1980 IAS batch and was part of the Kerala cadre and before taking over as the CEO of National Institution for Transforming India (Niti Aayog), he was Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, which has been rechristened as the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.


Amitabh Kant along with Niti Aayog also created a three-year action plan for the country last year. Some of the highlights of the plan include - building a framework for fiscal prudence and financial health of the country; making agriculture productive, which was clearly visible in the Union Budget 2018, rapid urban development, as well as putting forth a plan about how public-private partnership can push digital India, while creating a vision for India to be a leader in healthcare and education.


Further, Kant has been a big enthusiast of entrepreneurship activity in the country.

Back in 2016, while addressing a gathering of business community in Mumbai, he said,


"India is going through a demographic transition and is growing at 7.5 percent per annum, whereas the rest of the world is facing a very barren economic landscape. If we have to grow at 9-10 percent, we have to foster a huge entrepreneurial spirit. The power of compounding growth is huge. India is very complex, difficult to do business in. A lot of rules, regulations and acts that have been built over the last 68 years are slowly being dismantled. We need to accelerate this pace. We have just scrapped 1,053 laws."


In addition to this, Kant has also stressed on gender parity as a key driver for growth and said that for India to be a centre of innovation and for the startup movement to thrive, it needs to focus on global markets and for this, it is important to increase the total factory output and produce at scale.


Also Read

Niti Aayog’s emobility plan: only electric vehicles to be sold by 2030


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

5 hours ago
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019
play

Anu Deshpande/Tim Draper, Founder Draper Associates/DFJ/Draper University

6th June 2019

Latest Stories

SEBI allows new DVR framework; bans mutual funds from standstill pacts

by Press Trust of India

Flipkart to replace 40pc of its existing last-mile fleet with EVs by March 2020

by Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] String Bio raises funds from investors including Ankur Capital

by Tenzin Norzom

Hyperlocal task management startup Dunzo now expands to Mumbai

by Tarush Bhalla

Indian crypto exchange Koinex shuts operations citing uncertainty and disruption

by Sujata Sangwan

Delhi CM Kejriwal to add entrepreneurship lessons from Class 9, will give Rs 1,000 as Seed money

by Rashi Varshney

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

Make-a-Thon: India's Biggest Growth-Product Hackathon

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

How to Start Interior Design Business

Kolkata