Ola announced that it is setting up an advanced technology centre in the Bay Area, which will primarily focus on developing next-generation technologies in electric, connected and autonomous vehicles. the team is looking to hire 150 engineers.





The centre will build cutting-edge technology solutions to accelerate the company's ambitions across electric mobility and connected vehicles, as well as lead futuristic experiments like autonomous vehicles.





A timeline hasn't yet been confirmed by the team. Ola is looking to onboard talent across technology, product, and is also looking for specialists in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). A press statement shared by the company stated that the move is a part of the company’s global initiatives to further drive mobility-led transformations to billions across the world.





Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola





Ankit Bhati, Co-founder and CTO Ola, said, "The Valley and the talent ecosystem here are very conducive to the development of next-generation mobility solutions. This is also a big step in our journey as a global mobility player, with a mission that talent from around the world are inspired to join us on.”





He added, “The Advanced Technology Centre will be the centre-point of transformative mobility technology in the time to come. We are committed to building world-class mobility innovations and look forward to working with people who are as passionate as we are about building mobility for a billion people.”





The team working at the centre will collaborate closely with global teams in the various geographies where Ola operates.





Currently present in over 150 cities across India, the UK, Australia and New Zealand, Ola claims to be serving more than 150 million users and completing over a billion rides annually.





In India, apart from its ride-hailing offerings, Ola has its electric-vehicle arm Ola Electric, which raised Rs 400 crore in funding, its fleet management business - Ola Fleet Technologies, and a public transportation ticketing app Riddlr.





Bhavish Aggarwal, who started Ola over eight years ago, says the biggest motivation for him and for entrepreneurs is the ability to create large-scale impact. In an earlier conversation, Bhavish said,





"That has been the driving force for us -- changing and improving people's lives. Mobility and transportation is the core need for everybody and that is where a lot of money goes into. Our core focus has always been on how we can build the future of transportation by adopting modern technologies to create a much better experience for everybody involved.”







