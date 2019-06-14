Paytm launches AI-based router engine to help merchants achieve better payment success rates

Indian payments company Paytm, which also runs its own payment gateway vertical, on Friday announced the launch of its AI-based router engine, which will help merchants to achieve higher payment success rates.





In a statement, the company said that the AI-based SaaS engine sits on top of multiple payment aggregators and analyses data in real-time to route transactions dynamically to the best performing aggregator for improved success rates.









Merchants partnered with other payment gateways can also use this engine to optimise the success rates of digital payments for their businesses.





With this new launch, the Paytm Payment Gateway also offers smart processing of bank OTP’s and also optimises bank pages. The engine’s algorithm automatically calculates the success rate for every card bin and for every bank, routing payment traffic to the best performing aggregator offering different payment modes in real-time.

Along with this, the AI-based routing engine also uses big data analytics to provide merchants with a comprehensive analysis of their sales, transactions, and success rates in an easy-to-refer dashboard.





Paytm is expecting a 2x growth in the transactions that are processed on its platform by the end of FY 2020. However, it hasn't revealed the pricing of the router.





Speaking on the investment, Puneet Jain, Vice President – Paytm Payment Gateway said,





“Our partnered merchants spend massively on customer acquisition and retention. The last thing they want is losing a customer due to payment failure. We are excited to introduce an AI-based routing engine that addresses this problem by optimising the payment workflows and routing the transaction to best-performing payment aggregator in real time. Further, this will help online merchants reduce development effort to enable various PG providers and achieve faster time to market.”

Paytm Payment Gateway recently said that it processes over 400 million transactions every month. Its online clients include IRCTC, Zomato, OYO, Swiggy, UrbanClap, PVR, Club Factory, Dominos, Jio, and Idea, among others.







