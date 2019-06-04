EDITIONS
FinTech

Razorpay launches international payments to help MSMEs in India

By 2021, payments solution provider Razorpay aims to enable support for international payments for over 20,000 MSMEs across the country.

Tarush Bhalla
4th Jun 2019
14+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Payments solution startup Razorpay on Tuesday announced that it has added support for 100 currencies, allowing Indian businesses to accept payments from different countries.  


These include all popular currencies including the US Dollar (USD), Euro (EUR), British Pound (GBP), Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) and Singapore Dollar (SGD). With this offering, the company is also aiming to open new growth avenues for the MSME segment.


Razorpay

Razorpay Founders (L-R), Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar

Also Read

Razorpay enters SME lending, announces new financial products for partners


Additionally, the International Payments capability on the Razorpay platform will help businesses with accepting payments through cards issued by foreign banks, instant payment gateway integration, and activation as well as in currency conversion.


In a statement, Razorpay stated that its international payments are integrated across the entire range of its product offering including Payment Gateway, Payment Links, Payment Pages, Subscriptions, and Invoices.


Speaking on the launch, Shashank Kumar, CTO and Co-founder, Razorpay said,


“With the launch of support for international payments, we will be able to help businesses tackle issues involving unpaid international invoices, and time taken for international transactions quickly, and make payment acceptance for cross-border ecommerce seamless, thereby helping SMEs & MSMEs access a larger pool of consumers across the world.”


With this addition, the company aims to enable support for international payments for over 20,000 businesses, by 2021


Founded in 2014, by alumni of IIT Roorkee, Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, Razorpay currently powers digital payments for over 2,00,000 small and large businesses, including the likes of Airtel, BookMyShow, IRCTC, Aditya Birla Capital, NSE, among others.


The company claims that it has been witnessing a 15-20 percent month-on-month growth in merchant count and is geared up to increase its client base to 3,50,000 this year. This converged payments solution company expects a 5x growth in its revenue by the end of the next fiscal year.


Till now, Razorpay has raised a total of $31.5 million in funding from marquee investors including Tiger Global, Matrix Partners, YCombinator and MasterCard.

Also Read

Matrix Partners and Tiger Global-backed Razorpay takes the pain out of digital payments


14+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla
Passionate and driven to unravel the uncovered, Tarush claims to be a rebel (of sorts). He loves to do everything under the sun which helps him gain newer perspectives. A sucker for great conversations, he finds inspiration in other people\'s life stories. Chase him @Ta_rush

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Zomato expands to 300 cities; Swiggy launches subscription meal app; RUSSSH shuts shop

Latest Stories

Sahara Group forays into electric vehicle business to push adoption in Tier II and III cities

by Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Legal-tech startup Leegality raises funding from Mumbai Angels, others

by Athira Nair

Delhi HC imposes Rs 10 lakh cost on PolicyBazaar for concealing facts to obtain interim order

by Press Trust of India

Airtel Payments Bank enables BHIM UPI-based payments for over half a million merchants

by Tarush Bhalla

In a first, Grameen and Acumen raise Rs 10 Cr credit facility for social impact companies via SDG bonds

by Suma Ramachandran

[Funding alert] FabHotels raises $7.8M in a round led by Goldman Sachs

by Sameer Ranjan

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi