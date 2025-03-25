Lessons from NVIDIA’s webinar: How AI startups can scale with Inception

For AI-driven startups, innovation is just the beginning. Turning a groundbreaking idea into a scalable, impactful business demands the right resources, mentorship, and strategic partnerships apart from cutting-edge technology. While the startup ecosystem offers numerous opportunities, navigating challenges such as AI model optimization, computational efficiency, and investor engagement can be daunting.

Recognizing these hurdles, NVIDIA Inception has emerged as a key enabler, providing startups with the tools and guidance they need to build, refine, and scale AI solutions. This commitment was highlighted in the recent ‘Innovate, Build, and Scale: NVIDIA’s Playbook for Startups’ webinar, hosted in collaboration with YourStory. The session brought together AI leaders to discuss strategies for optimizing AI performance, overcoming scalability challenges, and leveraging deep-tech partnerships to accelerate growth.

Empowering AI startups through NVIDIA Inception Program

Designed to support AI and deep-tech startups at every stage of their journey, NVIDIA Inception offers access to high-performance computing resources, expert guidance, and a robust industry network. Unlike traditional accelerator programs, it operates as a long-term partnership, providing up to 10 years of support without taking equity or IP ownership.

Unnikrishnan A R, Head of Developer Programs, South Asia, NVIDIA, highlighted NVIDIA’s mission to empower AI entrepreneurs. “Amongst the entire world of around 8 billion people, you are a rare breed; building something on your own and having the courage and perseverance to take it forward,” he remarked, acknowledging the challenges startup founders face.

With a global reach of 22000 AI startups, including 2,500+ in India, and partnerships with 75+ venture capital firms, NVIDIA Inception is driving the future of AI entrepreneurship. “Our core value proposition is to enable startups to achieve 100x to 200x performance improvements, helping them scale beyond what’s possible with general-purpose computing,” Unnikrishnan added.

CoRover.ai - AI growth journey with NVIDIA’s support

A prime example of how startups are leveraging NVIDIA Inception is CoRover AI, a leader in conversational AI solutions. Spearheaded by Ankush Sabharwal, Founder and CEO, the company has made significant strides with its generative AI-powered chatbot, Bharat GPT, which enhances real-time customer interactions.

Mr. Sabharwal shared how joining NVIDIA Inception opened new doors for CoRover.ai. “Once we got connected with NVIDIA, opportunities started flowing. The first major breakthrough was our participation in the IndiaAI Mission by MeitY, which gave us global visibility,” he said.

Beyond exposure, NVIDIA’s support helped refine its AI’s models and optimize scalability. “Our response times improved significantly as we modernized our architecture with NVIDIA’s help. Their AI scientists guided us in fine-tuning, quantization, and improving overall model efficiency,” Ankush Sabharwal noted.

Additionally, NVIDIA provided free GPU credits, allowing CoRover.ai to train its models at scale. “These resources helped us grow faster and more efficiently,” he added.

A unique approach to VC engagement

The NVIDIA Inception VC Alliance connects global investors with the Inception Program's startup community. By joining the alliance, you’ll receive portfolio support, startup introductions, and other benefits to strengthen your portfolio companies working in AI, gaming, AR/VR, and other domains.

The program engages Startups through the VC reverse pitch sessions, where investors present their value proposition to startups. “Instead of startups chasing investors, the investors come to us, showcasing how they can support our vision. It’s a well-thought-out approach that we haven’t seen elsewhere,” Sabharwal shared.

By connecting startups with top-tier investors and industry leaders, NVIDIA is facilitating stronger partnerships that drive long-term growth.

Optimizing AI performance with NVIDIA’s advanced tech stack

While AI startups focus on innovation, achieving efficiency and scalability remains a key challenge. Jigar Halani, Director of Enterprise Solutions Architecture and Engineering at NVIDIA, shed light on how startups can overcome these hurdles using NVIDIA’s advanced technology stack.

“As AI models become more complex, the need for optimized hardware and software solutions grows. Startups must leverage high-performance computing to remain competitive,” Halani explained.

He emphasized the importance of model quantization, pruning, and acceleration techniques, which enhance inference speed while reducing power consumption. “By using NVIDIA’s AI accelerators, startups can improve performance by multiple factors while keeping costs in check,” he added.

Jigar also introduced NVIDIA’s enterprise-grade SDKs and frameworks, such as TensorRT and NVIDIA Dynamo, which streamline AI deployment across industries.

Shaping the future of AI entrepreneurship

NVIDIA Inception empowers founders with cutting-edge hardware, optimized AI frameworks, investor connections, and global visibility. CoRover AI’s growth highlights how these resources and mentorship can help startups enhance their models and scale effectively.

As AI continues to transform industries, programs like NVIDIA Inception will be essential in helping startups scale, innovate, and compete globally. For founders navigating the complex AI ecosystem, having the right technology and industry backing can make all the difference.

Want to accelerate your AI startup? Join NVIDIA Inception and unlock the tools, mentorship, and network to scale faster. Apply now.