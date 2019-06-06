SaaS unicorn Freshworks joins hands with OrangeOne Corporation to expand in the Japanese market

US- and Chennai-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) unicorn Freshworks has announced it has partnered with OrangeOne Corporation , a leading software services provider in Japan, to expand its presence in the Japanese market.





With this partnership, OrangeOne, which does localisation and distribution for overseas products, will be offering Freshworks’ suite of products including Freshdesk, the award-winning helpdesk software, and an integrated ‘Freshworks 360’ solution in Japan.





(From L to R) Sidharth Malik, Chief Revenue Officer, Freshworks and Shin Kasugahara, CEO of OrangeOne Corporation





Founded by Girish Mathrubootham in 2010, Freshworks has doubled its customer base over the last two years in the APAC region, and offers a 360-degree suite of products, which enables digital transformation of enterprises. The user-friendly business solutions provided by the SaaS company include cloud-based customer support, IT service management solution, CRM, call centre software, internal collaboration tools, and marketing automation solutions for enterprises of all sizes. These solutions are used by fast-growing companies in the region across automobile, hospitality, ecommerce, consulting, and IT sector, stated a release.





Sidharth Malik, Chief Revenue Officer, Freshworks, said,





“We are excited to be a part of the digital transformation journey of Japan, which is one of the most customer-centric countries in the world. Our brand promise of delivering ‘Customer-For-Life Software’ aligns with the Japanese culture of ‘Omotenashi’, that is striving to offer the best customer experience. Our partnership with OrangeOne is the ideal way to empower Japanese businesses craft such experiences.”





Outside Japan, Freshworks has an extensive partner and reseller network in the APAC region covering prominent regions like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Korea.





In Japan, Freshworks products are currently used by companies across sectors such as international recruitment group JAC Recruitment, leading tourism management group Hokkaido Tourism Management, LINE MAN, which is an on-demand assistant app for professional services from Line Corporation, and automobile trading company SBT Japan, among others.





Anand Venkatraman, VP of Global Partnerships at Freshworks, said,





“OrangeOne is dedicated to enabling businesses deliver unparalleled experiences. Their expertise in implementing cloud software solutions coupled with their strong reach in the region makes this partnership symbiotic.”





According to industry reports, the software market in Japan is expected to reach $16 billion, and SaaS will contribute nearly half of that amount.





OrangeOne Corporation will pursue opportunities to offer the multi-product customer engagement suite, implement sales growth by cross-selling and introduce potential businesses to Freshworks’ user-friendly software. In addition to driving sales, the company will provide dedicated onboarding and customer support to clients of all sizes.





Shin Kasugahara, CEO of OrangeOne Corporation, said,





“Most CX products are either too expensive or complicated, and it takes a lot of effort and cost to understand and deploy the system. Freshworks products are ideal for any company, regardless of size. The company’s design philosophy of delivering simple to use products and customer centric pricing models makes it a preferred choice for businesses.”







