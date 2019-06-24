[Funding alert] Celebrity-driven beauty and wellness firm Scentials raises Rs 25 Cr led by Unilever Ventures

Mumbai-based celebrity led beauty and wellness company, Scentials, on Monday announced it has raised Rs 25 crore in Series A funding led by Unilever Ventures.

Speaking on the investment, Jinesh Mehta, Chairman, Scentials said,

“Since our inception, we have focused on making high-quality beauty products available at affordable prices to the consumer, and have already received great traction. This has been made possible through our strategic partnerships with top celebrities - both actors and sports persons - whose personalities and presence resonate with consumers not only in India but also globally.”

Co-founded by Jinesh Mehta and tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi, Scentials has global licensing and endorsement agreements with some of the most-successful celebrities in the field of sports and entertainment to design, develop, manufacture, market, and distribute products through multiple brands across fragrances, skin-care, makeup and men's grooming.





The company launched Virat Kohli’s’ One8 brand in the fragrance category in January this year, and followed with launching a line of Skin care “Arias” with former Miss Universe Lara Dutta Bhupathi in April 2019.





Scentials’ products are already available across formats including Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Health & Glow, More Supermarkets, and Amazon. The company will also expand its offerings by introducing new lines and limited editions across the country starting next with the makeup line with Malaika Arora before Diwali.





Pawan Chaturvedi, Investment Director at Unilever Ventures said,

“Scentials is building a unique beauty brands studio platform that combines fast paced innovations across beauty categories with endorsements from top tier Indian celebrities in sports, films & entertainment. The celebrity partnerships provide massive traditional and social media reach driving brand salience.”

Scentials was advised by Lastaki Advisors on the deal.

Unilever Ventures, the venture capital and private equity arm of Unilever, also invested $10.5 million in MilkBasket earlier this month along with Mayfield India, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures, and a few other companies.



