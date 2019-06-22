EDITIONS
[Jobs Roundup] Here’s the chance to unleash your creativity by designing for these startups

Designing is not just about making things look nice. Design-led thinking helps companies think broadly about user needs. You can be a part of this journey by working with startups such as Myntra Jabong, and Curefit.

Team YS
22nd Jun 2019
India is host to the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. And for most early-stage startups , the focus is mostly on establishing the product and raising investments. These firms may not really think about branding and designing, other than creating a logo, and developing a basic website to reach out to their customers.


However, as these startups grow and competition picks up, it becomes crucial to achieve their best look, feel, and function on the web. Better design means better engagement with customers, and a designer’s perspective will also help understand the product in a useful way.


From fashion designers to visual designers and graphic designers, many startups are looking for in-house designers to enhance their product, branding, as well as sales and marketing. YourStory lists a few designer job openings in startups.


Myntra Jabong

Senior Officer - Design

Experience needed: not specified


The candidate will have to draw, sketch, and plan designs for fashion apparel in sportswear. The candidate must have a good understanding of design principles, fashion, and the fashion industry, and be able to meet deadlines. They should be self-motivated and self-directed, and have the ability to think creatively and deliver impressive concepts.


For more information, click here.


CureFit

Designer

Experience needed: not specified


The candidate should be able to establish and run good design process including exploratory and evaluative research, sprints, and reviews. The candidate should also be comfortable with actively designing the product by themselves, and share a design philosophy that is compatible with Curefit’s product philosophy.


For more information, click here.


DailyNinja

Graphic Designer

Experience needed: 2-4 years


The candidate should have strong creative skills and a portfolio of work demonstrating their passion for illustrative design and typography as well as different platforms like digital and print. The candidate will have to collaborate with the team to ensure consistency of designs across various media outlets and create compelling logos and designs. They should also be aware of current industry and technology standards, social media, competitive landscape, and market trends.


For more information, click here.


Bewakoof

Fashion Designer

Experience needed: 5 years


As a fashion designer, the candidate must conduct market research to identify new trends, fabrics, and techniques to seek design inspiration. The candidate will have to create an idea and produce design using computer-aided design (CAD). The candidate should develop a pattern that will be cut and sewn into sample garments, and supervise fitting, detailing, and adaptations of the products. He/she will also have to coordinate with the advertising and marketing departments to create effective strategies.


For more information, click here.


Bewakoof

Senior Graphic Designer

Experience needed: 2 years


The candidate should be well-versed with tools like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, and Corel Draw. They should also have some experience in executing digital-led campaigns across channels such as website, app, social media, emailers, and video, and be able to articulate briefs to the team and come up with collaborative results.


For more information, click here.


The Mom Store

Graphic Designer

Experience needed: 0-1 years


The candidate should be able to build for professional product and collection images, and manage catalogue and images for the website across categories. The candidate will also have to manage graphic content for sales channels and social media promotions. Most importantly, the candidate should be proficient in Adobe creative suite.


For more information, click here.


Higin

Graphic Designer

Experience needed: 2 years


The candidate will be responsible for designing web pages, brochures, logos, signs, books, magazine covers, annual reports, advertisements, and other communication materials. The candidate should also incorporate illustrations, pictures, videos, and designs to reflect the desired theme while designing. They will have to produce drafts for review by Higin team and review final productions for errors and ensure that final prints reflect client specifications. The candidate will collaborate with Higin’s content team and design infographics for articles and social media posts.


For more information, click here.


Recko

Visual Designer

Experience needed: not specified


As a visual designer, the candidate’s role includes shaping visual identity of the brand as the company evolves and contribute with creative solutions to communicate complex ideas in an effective digital and print formats. The candidate will have to work closely with cross-disciplinary teams including product, engineering, marketing, and various business teams to deliver amazing customer experiences.


For more information, click here.


