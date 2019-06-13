With the rise of the gig economy and entrepreneurship, the Indian workforce has seen a change in the way it functions. Gone are days when employees were tethered to their desks working away at 9-to-5 jobs. And to suit the needs of this evolving workforce, several coworking spaces have cropped up across the country.





India is the second-largest market for flexible workspaces in APAC, second only to China, according to CBRE. And the market for coworking spaces has doubled in 2017 with Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR emerging as coworking hubs.





Putting great minds at work sure comes with great responsibilities for coworking spaces. YourStory has curated a list of job openings in these coworking spaces and startups. Take a look.





Not having one's own office is now the new normal. Image: Shutterstock

Awfis

Assistant Manager/ Analyst - Corporate Strategy

Experience needed: 2-5 years





As the assistant manager and analyst, the candidate will have to prepare decks, briefs and materials for investor and industry meets, analyse company-wide data, and craft insights for improving cost efficiency and customer experience. The candidate will also have to design, manage, and improve dashboards used by senior management, external partners and investors.

For more information, click here.





Awfis

Assistant Community Manager

Experience needed: 1-3 years





The candidate will have to deliver exceptional customer satisfaction, encourage feedback, suggest solutions, and execute improvements. The candidate will also prepare and deliver additional revenue targets through sales of F&B services, meeting rooms, IT services, and events. The candidate will also have to ensure the highest standards of maintenance of the premise and equipment.

For more information, click here.





Awfis

Senior Manager, Digital Marketing

Experience needed: 4-9 years





The role will be responsible for the brand's presence on online platforms, with a specific focus on owning and executing performance marketing efforts. The candidate will have to plan and implement paid campaigns and email marketing to generate leads. The candidate will also have to ensure and analyse return on investment (RoI), customer acquisition cost (CAC) and customer lifetime value (CLV) performance metrics to gather insights and fine-tune strategy, and should be proficient with Google Analytics and other third-party analytics tools.

For more information, click here.





BHIVE Workspace

Civil Engineer

Experience needed: 2-5 years





The candidate should understand technical and feasibility studies including site investigations. As a civil engineer, the candidate will have to develop detailed designs, undertake calculations and arrive at estimates and bill of quantities. The candidate will also have to ensure the project complies with legal requirements like health and safety.

For more information, click here.





91springboard

IT Executive

Experience needed: 1 year





As an IT executive, the candidate will be the technical point of contact for all the IT-related solutions in the office. The candidate will also have to provide prompt responses over technical support desk system for requests and queries, and constantly monitor and maintain internet and infrastructure to achieve 24x7 uptime. The candidate must have strong written and communication skills in English, be able to multitask, and work in a remote and independent setting with cross-functional teams.

For more information, click here.





91springboard

Finance Executive

Experience needed: 2-3 years





As a finance executive, the candidate will be responsible for the processing of accounting entries, reimbursements and payrolls, and carrying out reconciliations at bank, member, and vendor level. The candidate will also have to train hub teams on new processes and ongoing transactions. The candidate should have proper knowledge of accounting and taxation software like Tally, Spectrum, and Genius, and be comfortable with tools like Google Docs, Excel, Hangouts, Gmail, and the tools of the trade like Quickbooks.

For more information, click here.





WeWork India

Enterprise Portfolio Director

Experience needed: 10 years in enterprise sales management





This position is responsible for building and leading a team of experienced account and sales leads in the market. The candidate will have to grow enterprise membership of Fortune 1000 companies, while continuing to support the WeWork brand and community. The candidate will also have to collaborate with the physical product group to provide input on layout, design, and construction of spaces that are optimised for enterprise members.

For more information, click here.





WeWork India

Executive Assistant to Head of Marketing

Experience needed: 3-6 years





As an executive assistant, the candidate will have to schedule meetings, create agendas and meeting minutes, coordinate department-wide outings and activities, and manage calls and calendars. The candidate will have to manage department travel budget, and prepare reports and other confidential materials.

For more information, click here.





WeWork India

Project Success Manager

Experience needed: 8 years





As the project success manager, the candidate will have to coordinate timelines for all customer deliverables and manage each through completion and delivery to the customer. The candidate will also have to develop operational budgets for projects under direct management, and identify and resolve issues or roadblocks that could impact schedule, costs, or customer experience.

For more information, click here.











